32 Airports Launch Civil Aviation Services With Immediate Effect

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a press release stating that all airports are fully operational for civilian flights. This is expected to bring relief to passengers.

•May 12, 2025 / 02:15 pm• Patrika Desk

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced that civilian flight operations have resumed at 32 airports across the country with immediate effect. These airports were temporarily closed until 05:29 AM on 15 May 2025. The AAI clarified that all these airports are now fully operational for civilian flights, offering much-needed relief to passengers.

Press Release Issued A press release issued by the Corporate Communications Directorate, AAI, requests passengers to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest information on flight status and schedules. Passengers are also advised to monitor the airlines' official websites or customer service centres for regular updates to avoid any inconvenience. Passengers Urged to Obtain Full Information The AAI also stated that passengers can contact the Corporate Communications Department for any additional information or assistance. The contact number is 011-20818228. This move is positive news for passengers and the aviation sector, as the resumption of normal airport operations will help streamline air travel across the country.