5 more accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case, Zeeshan Siddique meets Fadnavis

Mumbai police have issued a lookout circular against the absconding accused Shubham Lonkar, Shivkumar Gautam, and Zeeshan Akhtar. Four accused were already arrested earlier in the Baba Siddique murder case. They include two alleged shooters, Haryana resident Gurmel Baljit Singh (23) and Uttar Pradesh native Dharamraj Rajesh Kashyap (19). Harishkumar Balkrishna Nisad (23) and Praveen Lonkar (co-conspirator) are also in police custody. Nisad and Kashyap are from the same village as the wanted accused Shivkumar Gautam.

An official said that three pistols were used in Baba Siddique’s murder, including an Australian-made Glock pistol, a Turkish pistol, and a country-made pistol. The police have recovered all three weapons. The police are continuously searching for the absconding accused. The arrested accused have revealed during interrogation that Zeeshan Siddique was also on their target.

Why did Zeeshan Siddique meet Fadnavis? Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique (Zeeshan Siddiqui) met Maharashtra’s Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the ‘Sagar’ bungalow today. The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Praful Patel, as well as senior police officers. During the meeting, police officials briefed Zeeshan Siddique on the progress of the investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case.

The 66-year-old Baba Siddique was murdered, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case. On the night of October 12, between 9 and 9:30 pm, Baba Siddique was shot outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra. The police arrested two shooters shortly after the incident. A case was registered at the Nirmal Nagar police station in Mumbai.

The Mumbai police’s Crime Branch teams are investigating various aspects of Baba Siddique’s murder, including the contract killing, business rivalry, and threats related to the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) project.