script5 more accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case, Zeeshan Siddique meets Fadnavis | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

5 more accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case, Zeeshan Siddique meets Fadnavis

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five more accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. Today, Zeeshan Siddique met Devendra Fadnavis.

MumbaiOct 18, 2024 / 07:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Baba Siddique Assassination update
Maharashtra’s former minister and senior NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique’s murder case has seen five more accused arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch. With this, a total of nine accused have been arrested so far in the case. The police have not revealed much about the five arrested individuals. Fifteen police teams were involved in the investigation, with some teams sent to different states. Meanwhile, the late leader Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique met Maharashtra’s Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis today.
Mumbai police have issued a lookout circular against the absconding accused Shubham Lonkar, Shivkumar Gautam, and Zeeshan Akhtar. Four accused were already arrested earlier in the Baba Siddique murder case. They include two alleged shooters, Haryana resident Gurmel Baljit Singh (23) and Uttar Pradesh native Dharamraj Rajesh Kashyap (19). Harishkumar Balkrishna Nisad (23) and Praveen Lonkar (co-conspirator) are also in police custody. Nisad and Kashyap are from the same village as the wanted accused Shivkumar Gautam.
An official said that three pistols were used in Baba Siddique’s murder, including an Australian-made Glock pistol, a Turkish pistol, and a country-made pistol. The police have recovered all three weapons. The police are continuously searching for the absconding accused. The arrested accused have revealed during interrogation that Zeeshan Siddique was also on their target.

Why did Zeeshan Siddique meet Fadnavis?

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique (Zeeshan Siddiqui) met Maharashtra’s Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the ‘Sagar’ bungalow today. The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Praful Patel, as well as senior police officers. During the meeting, police officials briefed Zeeshan Siddique on the progress of the investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case.
The 66-year-old Baba Siddique was murdered, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case. On the night of October 12, between 9 and 9:30 pm, Baba Siddique was shot outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra. The police arrested two shooters shortly after the incident. A case was registered at the Nirmal Nagar police station in Mumbai.
The Mumbai police’s Crime Branch teams are investigating various aspects of Baba Siddique’s murder, including the contract killing, business rivalry, and threats related to the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) project.

News / National News / 5 more accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case, Zeeshan Siddique meets Fadnavis

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav Resigned After Defeat of Congress from Haryana

National News

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav Resigned After Defeat of Congress from Haryana

3 hours ago

A Prank played with Salman Khan: A threat to demand a ransom of 5 crores

Bollywood

A Prank played with Salman Khan: A threat to demand a ransom of 5 crores

in 3 hours

NTA’s Notice: No Optional Questions in JEE Mains 2025 Know More Update

Education News

NTA’s Notice: No Optional Questions in JEE Mains 2025 Know More Update

in 3 hours

‘Congress an ally but…’: Sanjay Raut on seat-sharing challenges within INDIA bloc

Political

‘Congress an ally but…’: Sanjay Raut on seat-sharing challenges within INDIA bloc

1 hour ago

Latest National News

5 more accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case, Zeeshan Siddique meets Fadnavis

National News

5 more accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case, Zeeshan Siddique meets Fadnavis

in 4 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024: NDA Reaches Agreement on Seat Sharing, BJP to Contest 68 Seats, AJSU to Contest 10

National News

Jharkhand Election 2024: NDA Reaches Agreement on Seat Sharing, BJP to Contest 68 Seats, AJSU to Contest 10

in 1 hour

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase

in 17 minutes

Delhi NCR has a high AQI: Difficulty in breathing, government has implemented GRAP-1

National News

Delhi NCR has a high AQI: Difficulty in breathing, government has implemented GRAP-1

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.