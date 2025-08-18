Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

6.5 Million Bihar Voters' Names Surface Following Supreme Court Order

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, booth-level lists have been displayed in several districts, including Rohtas, Begusarai, and Arwal.

Patna

Bhoomi Goyal

Aug 18, 2025

Bihar SIR
Image: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday released a list of 6.5 million voters whose names were removed from the draft voter list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. Officials stated that this action was taken in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives. The Supreme Court, in an interim order on 14 August, instructed the ECI to publicly release booth-wise lists of voters whose names were not included in the draft voter list released on 1 August by 19 August. Furthermore, the commission was required to submit a detailed report by 22 August.

Reasons for Removal Recorded Alongside Each Name

The commission clarified that the names removed from the draft voter list fall under the ASD (Absentee, Shifted, Dead) category. This includes deceased voters, voters who have relocated, those who are absent, or those with duplicate registrations. The Supreme Court explicitly mandated that the reason for removal be recorded and made public alongside each name.

Booth-Level Lists Released in Several Districts Including Rohtas, Begusarai, and Arwal

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, booth-level ASD lists have been displayed in several districts, including Rohtas, Begusarai, and Arwal. The Election Commission is also preparing to make these lists available online to ensure transparency. This step is considered crucial ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The Supreme Court has stated that the process of removing names from the voter list must be transparent and accountable to ensure that the rights of any eligible voter are not affected.

Voter List Rectification to Ensure Fair Elections

Experts believe that removing the names of 6.5 million voters is a significant step and will strengthen transparency in the electoral process. However, all eyes are now on 22 August, when the commission will submit its final report to the Supreme Court.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 05:03 pm

English News / National News / 6.5 Million Bihar Voters' Names Surface Following Supreme Court Order
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.