6.5 Million Bihar Voters' Names Surface Following Supreme Court Order

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, booth-level ASD lists have been displayed in several districts, including Rohtas, Begusarai, and Arwal. The Election Commission is also preparing to make these lists available online to ensure transparency. This step is considered crucial ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The Supreme Court has stated that the process of removing names from the voter list must be transparent and accountable to ensure that the rights of any eligible voter are not affected.