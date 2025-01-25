scriptDiplomats of 73 nations to experience Maha Kumbh 2025 | 73 Nations&#39; Diplomats to Immerse in Maha Kumbha | Latest News | Patrika News
Diplomats of 73 nations to experience Maha Kumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Diplomats from 73 countries across the globe will participate in a gathering during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

PrayagrajJan 25, 2025 / 10:20 am

Patrika Desk

Mahakumbh 2025: The Mahakumbh region has now become a spiritual centre for the entire world. For the first time, diplomats from 73 countries are coming to take a holy dip. Notably, the ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine usually considered adversaries, will participate in this historic event. This event will showcase a unique harmony between different cultures and ideologies on the banks of the Ganges. Diplomats from the USA and Bangladesh will also participate in this occasion.

Holy Dip on 1st February

According to media reports, Maha Kumbha Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand stated that on 1st February, diplomats from 73 countries will come to understand and experience the significance of the Maha Kumbh. The Ministry of External Affairs has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh in this regard. It mentions that all these diplomats wish to visit the Bade Hanuman Mandir and Akshayavat. They will reach Sangam by boat, take a holy dip, and then visit Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Mandir.
Following this, they will understand the depth of the Mahakumbh through modern technology via the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre. They will also attend exhibitions and cultural tours, including visits to the UP State Pavilion, Akharas, Yamuna Complex, Ashok Stambh, and other sites. A special VIP lounge with breakfast arrangements has been made for foreign guests at Bamrauli Airport. Tour guides will also be present. Special arrangements for boats have been made for 140 personnel from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Participating Countries

The diplomats from the following countries are coming to the Mahakumbh: Japan, USA, Russia, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Germany, along with Armenia, Slovenia, Hungary, Belarus, Seychelles, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Austria, Peru, Guatemala, Mexico, Algeria, South Africa, El Salvador, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Jordan, Jamaica, Eritrea, Finland, Tunisia, France, Estonia, Brazil, Suriname, Zimbabwe, Malaysia, Malta, Bhutan, Lesotho, Slovakia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Chile, Cyprus, Cuba, Nepal, Romania, Venezuela, Angola, Guyana, Fiji, Colombia, Syria, Guinea, Myanmar, Somalia, Italy, Botswana, Paraguay, Iceland, Latvia, Netherlands, Cameroon, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Thailand, Poland, and Bolivia.

#Mahakumbh2025 so far we know

Steve Jobs' Letter Expressing Desire to Visit Kumbh Mela Sells for ₹4.32 Crore - image

Steve Jobs' Letter Expressing Desire to Visit Kumbh Mela Sells for ₹4.32 Crore

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela - image

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela - image

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh 2025: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert Following Terrorist Threat - image

Maha Kumbh 2025: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert Following Terrorist Threat

