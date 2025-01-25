Diplomats of 73 nations to experience Maha Kumbh 2025

Holy Dip on 1st February According to media reports, Maha Kumbha Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand stated that on 1st February, diplomats from 73 countries will come to understand and experience the significance of the Maha Kumbh. The Ministry of External Affairs has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh in this regard. It mentions that all these diplomats wish to visit the Bade Hanuman Mandir and Akshayavat. They will reach Sangam by boat, take a holy dip, and then visit Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Mandir.

Following this, they will understand the depth of the Mahakumbh through modern technology via the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre. They will also attend exhibitions and cultural tours, including visits to the UP State Pavilion, Akharas, Yamuna Complex, Ashok Stambh, and other sites. A special VIP lounge with breakfast arrangements has been made for foreign guests at Bamrauli Airport. Tour guides will also be present. Special arrangements for boats have been made for 140 personnel from the Ministry of Home Affairs.