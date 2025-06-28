script750 Pilgrims Fall Ill During Puri Rath Yatra | Latest News | Patrika News
750 Pilgrims Fall Ill During Puri Rath Yatra

Over 750 devotees fell ill due to exhaustion and overcrowding during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri on Friday. Twelve of them are in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU.

Jun 28, 2025 / 03:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Over 750 devotees fell ill due to exhaustion and crowd pressure during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri on Friday. The injured were rushed to hospitals. Most devotees were discharged, while 12 were shifted to the ICU due to their condition. One devotee was referred to Cuttack SCB Medical College due to their serious condition.

Illness Caused by Humidity and Crowds

Officials stated that there was a massive crowd during the Rath Yatra. The pressure and humidity caused 750 people to fall ill. A dedicated ambulance corridor was established along Grand Road to remove those affected by the crowd. Approximately 600 volunteers formed a human chain to clear a path for ambulances. The administration reported that under special healthcare arrangements for the Rath Yatra, 378 additional doctors were deployed from outside districts in Puri. Additionally, 265 extra hospital beds were arranged.
Puri’s Chief District Medical Officer (Puri CMO), Dr. Kishor Satpathy, said that many people suffered minor injuries, vomiting, and fainting due to overcrowding during the Rath Yatra. Odisha’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mukesh Mahaling, stated that the heat and humidity caused people to fall ill.
Administrative officials said that prolonged standstills led to massive crowds, and many were injured while trying to escape the congested area. The injured were promptly taken to hospitals with the help of volunteers from government bodies and private organisations.

Gautam Adani to Visit Lord Jagannath Today

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, will visit Lord Jagannath today. The Adani Group has arranged a Prasad service during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha, similar to the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela in UP. From 26 June to 8 July, the Adani Group is distributing food and water to approximately 40 lakh people.

