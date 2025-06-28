750 Pilgrims Fall Ill During Puri Rath Yatra

Illness Caused by Humidity and Crowds Officials stated that there was a massive crowd during the Rath Yatra. The pressure and humidity caused 750 people to fall ill. A dedicated ambulance corridor was established along Grand Road to remove those affected by the crowd. Approximately 600 volunteers formed a human chain to clear a path for ambulances. The administration reported that under special healthcare arrangements for the Rath Yatra, 378 additional doctors were deployed from outside districts in Puri. Additionally, 265 extra hospital beds were arranged.

Puri’s Chief District Medical Officer (Puri CMO), Dr. Kishor Satpathy, said that many people suffered minor injuries, vomiting, and fainting due to overcrowding during the Rath Yatra. Odisha’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mukesh Mahaling, stated that the heat and humidity caused people to fall ill.

Administrative officials said that prolonged standstills led to massive crowds, and many were injured while trying to escape the congested area. The injured were promptly taken to hospitals with the help of volunteers from government bodies and private organisations.