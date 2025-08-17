8.5 Million Devotees Visit Mahakal Temple in Sawan, Generating Rs 27 Crore Revenue

Following the inauguration of ‘Mahakaleshwar Lok’, there has been an unprecedented increase in the number of devotees visiting Ujjain. While 5.28 crore devotees visited in 2023, this figure rose by 39 percent to 7.32 crore in 2024. A total of over 12.32 crore devotees have visited Ujjain to see Lord Mahakaleshwar in the past two years. In Shravan 2025-26, the Mahakaleshwar Temple received over ₹22 crore in donations.