8.5 Million Devotees Visit Mahakal Temple in Sawan, Generating Rs 27 Crore Revenue

MP News: Ujjain's Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple witnessed a significant increase in revenue and a record number of devotees during the month of Shravan. The temple received a total of ₹27 crore during the Shravan month, from 11 July to 9 August, while over 8.5 million devotees visited to pay their respects to Lord Mahakaleshwar.
According to the temple administrator, Pratham Kaushik, a large number of devotees from India and abroad visited Ujjain during Shravan, considered an auspicious month for Lord Shiva. The 8.5 million devotees included those who visited on Nag Panchami.
The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of India's most famous temples. Since the development of Mahakaleshwar Lok, both the number of devotees and the temple's revenue have seen a year-on-year increase.
Administrator Kaushik detailed the revenue sources, stating that approximately ₹5 crore was received through donation boxes, online payments, cheques, and cash donations. An additional ₹22 crore was generated from the sale of laddu prasad, fast-track darshan tickets, and other sources. It is also noteworthy that the temple received over ₹22 crore in donations during Shravan in 2025-26.
Following the inauguration of ‘Mahakaleshwar Lok’, there has been an unprecedented increase in the number of devotees visiting Ujjain. While 5.28 crore devotees visited in 2023, this figure rose by 39 percent to 7.32 crore in 2024. A total of over 12.32 crore devotees have visited Ujjain to see Lord Mahakaleshwar in the past two years. In Shravan 2025-26, the Mahakaleshwar Temple received over ₹22 crore in donations.
The donations received by the temple are used to fund various projects and operations. This includes the temple's online system, dharamshala (rest house), Anna Kshetra (community kitchen), Mahakaleshwar Vedic Research Institute, maintenance of the gaushala (cow shelter), cultural programs during various festivals, and expansion work at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. A significant portion of the funds is also allocated to the temple's security arrangements.