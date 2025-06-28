8,000 Faridabad Homes Face Eviction Notices, Residents Protest

Deadline: 10 July; Action Threatened Thereafter The administration’s notice clearly states that the land is the property of the state government and has been illegally occupied for years. The notice also clarifies that if the occupants do not vacate the houses within the stipulated timeframe, the administration will forcibly reclaim the land on 10 July with the assistance of the local police. This order has caused panic among the residents of the 8,000 houses in Nehru Colony.

Following the administration’s order, hundreds of people from Nehru Colony took to the streets on Friday evening. Angry over the administrative order, they blocked the Sainik Colony-Masjid Chowk, causing a massive traffic jam in the area for an hour. The protestors stated that they have been living in the area for years and the administration’s sudden order to vacate is inhumane and unconstitutional.

Locals Block Road for an Hour Locals demanded that the government first make adequate arrangements for their rehabilitation. The resulting traffic jam lasted for about an hour, with long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road. The local police, informed of the situation, arrived and persuaded the people to disperse peacefully. One protester said, “We have been living here for 30 years. Our children’s education, the elderly’s medication, and our employment are all tied to this settlement. If the administration renders us homeless, we will take to the streets.” Another woman wept, saying, “Where will we go if our homes are demolished? Does the government not care about our lives?”

The administration also stated that this action is part of a larger plan to curb encroachment on government land. Deputy Tehsildar Vijay Singh said, “This land belongs to the government and is reserved for development projects. Illegal occupation is not only a violation of the law but also hinders the planned development of the city.” The administration has also hinted at strict action with police assistance if there is any resistance. It remains to be seen how the administrative action proceeds in the coming days and its impact on the local population.