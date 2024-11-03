A tradition like this is also observed to please Kali Maa, where stones are pelted, then worship is done with blood

The tradition is unique, where two groups of local residents pelt stones at each other to please Kali Maa. They believe that the blood drawn from the injuries is symbolically offered to the goddess.

The game begins with Nar Singh Puja The stone-pelting festival begins with Nar Singh Puja on the second day of Diwali. This tradition is considered an alternative to human sacrifice, which has been prevalent in this region for centuries. It is believed that the queen of Dhami state had ordered to stop human sacrifice and instead started this tradition of stone-pelting.

Thousands of people gather to watch the game Thousands of people gathered in Dhami village to watch the stone-pelting festival. Women and elderly people also showed great enthusiasm. The successor of Dhami state, Jagdeep Singh, performed puja and worshiped for the well-being and prosperity of the people.