A tradition like this is also observed to please Kali Maa, where stones are pelted, then worship is done with blood

Himachal Pradesh: In Dhami village of Himachal Pradesh, a traditional stone-pelting festival was organized on the second day of Diwali to please Kali Maa. In this, two groups pelt stones at each other.

ShimlaNov 03, 2024 / 10:21 am

Patrika Desk

In the Dhami village of Himachal Pradesh, about 35 kilometers away from Shimla, a traditional stone-pelting festival was organized on the second day of Diwali to please Kali Maa. For about 12 minutes, stones were pelted from both sides. The game started at around 3:40 pm with a signal from the organizers, and stones were pelted from both sides of the hill. After the stone-pelting, the game was stopped when a person from Palania was hit by a stone. The injured person was taken to the Sattee Smarak Chowk and worshipped at the Bhadrakali temple, thus completing the tradition. It is believed that the blood drawn from the injuries is symbolically offered to Kali Maa.
The tradition is unique, where two groups of local residents pelt stones at each other to please Kali Maa. They believe that the blood drawn from the injuries is symbolically offered to the goddess.

The game begins with Nar Singh Puja

The stone-pelting festival begins with Nar Singh Puja on the second day of Diwali. This tradition is considered an alternative to human sacrifice, which has been prevalent in this region for centuries. It is believed that the queen of Dhami state had ordered to stop human sacrifice and instead started this tradition of stone-pelting.

Thousands of people gather to watch the game

Thousands of people gathered in Dhami village to watch the stone-pelting festival. Women and elderly people also showed great enthusiasm. The successor of Dhami state, Jagdeep Singh, performed puja and worshiped for the well-being and prosperity of the people.

The tradition is centuries old

The tradition of stone-pelting is centuries old in Dhami village. According to legend, the queen of Dhami state had stopped human sacrifice and instead started this tradition of stone-pelting. It is believed that the blood drawn from the injuries is symbolically offered to Kali Maa.

