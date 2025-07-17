Post-Mortem Aadhaar Cards Active: RTI Reveals 1.15 Crore Deactivations in 14 Years

A shocking Right to Information (RTI) revelation has raised serious questions about the functioning of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The RTI response revealed that while an estimated 11.7 crore people died in India over the past 14 years (2010-2024), only 1.15 crore Aadhaar numbers were deactivated. This means that over 90% of the Aadhaar cards of the deceased may still be active, raising concerns not only about data reliability but also the potential for identity theft and fraud in government schemes.