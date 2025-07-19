AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann Resigns from Party

AAP MLA Resignation: Shocking news has emerged from Punjab's political landscape. Anmol Gagan Maan, MLA from Kharar Assembly constituency and former Cabinet Minister of the Aam Aadmi Party, has resigned from her post as MLA and announced her retirement from politics. Maan submitted her resignation to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.
Anmol Maan announced her resignation and retirement from politics via X (formerly Twitter). She posted: "My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the MLA post, submitted to the Speaker, should be accepted. My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the people's expectations."
It is noteworthy that Anmol Maan met with Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on July 15th. She informed about this meeting on X, stating that she had in-depth discussions with Kejriwal on various issues.
After winning the Kharar Assembly seat, Anmol Maan served as a Cabinet Minister in Bhagwant Mann's government for a period. However, she was dropped from the cabinet in a reshuffle last year. Previously, she held key portfolios such as Tourism and Culture, Investment Promotion, Labour, and Hospitality.
In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, she won the Kharar seat, defeating Shiromani Akali Dal's candidate Ranjit Singh Gill by a margin of 37,885 votes. Her victory established her as one of Punjab's youngest and most popular leaders.
Anmol Maan's sudden resignation and announcement of retirement from politics is considered a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party, as she played a significant role in strengthening the party's hold in the state. Anmol Gagan Maan holds a special recognition amongst the younger generation.