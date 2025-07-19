19 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann Resigns from Party

Anmol Mann met with Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on July 15.

Chandigarh Punjab

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

AAP MLA Anmol (Photo Source: IANS)

AAP MLA Resignation: Shocking news has emerged from Punjab's political landscape. Anmol Gagan Maan, MLA from Kharar Assembly constituency and former Cabinet Minister of the Aam Aadmi Party, has resigned from her post as MLA and announced her retirement from politics. Maan submitted her resignation to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Announcement on X

Anmol Maan announced her resignation and retirement from politics via X (formerly Twitter). She posted: "My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the MLA post, submitted to the Speaker, should be accepted. My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the people's expectations."

Meeting with Kejriwal on July 15th

It is noteworthy that Anmol Maan met with Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on July 15th. She informed about this meeting on X, stating that she had in-depth discussions with Kejriwal on various issues.

Cabinet Minister in Bhagwant Mann's Government

After winning the Kharar Assembly seat, Anmol Maan served as a Cabinet Minister in Bhagwant Mann's government for a period. However, she was dropped from the cabinet in a reshuffle last year. Previously, she held key portfolios such as Tourism and Culture, Investment Promotion, Labour, and Hospitality.

Victory in Kharar in 2022

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, she won the Kharar seat, defeating Shiromani Akali Dal's candidate Ranjit Singh Gill by a margin of 37,885 votes. Her victory established her as one of Punjab's youngest and most popular leaders.

A Setback for the Party

Anmol Maan's sudden resignation and announcement of retirement from politics is considered a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party, as she played a significant role in strengthening the party's hold in the state. Anmol Gagan Maan holds a special recognition amongst the younger generation.

Share the news:

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 05:45 pm

English News / National News / AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann Resigns from Party
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.