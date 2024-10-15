Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: The life of Abdul Kalam is an inspiration to all, PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute

Dr. Kalam’s unique achievements Commenting on Dr. Kalam’s unique achievements, Prime Minister Modi said that it is rare for someone to become a Bharat Ratna before assuming the presidency. The Prime Minister said, “This honor says a lot about Abdul Kalam’s extraordinary life and achievements.”
Sharing an old memory Sharing a personal memory, Prime Minister Modi recalled a moment when Dr. Kalam was asked how he wanted to be remembered. He simply replied, “I want to be remembered as a teacher.” This response not only showed his deep respect for teachers but also revealed his unwavering faith and lifelong commitment.
Abdul Kalam’s life is an inspiration to all Prime Minister Modi concluded by reaffirming the nation’s commitment to upholding the values instilled by Dr. Kalam. He said, “We will strive to achieve the goals set by Dr. Kalam’s teachings, and this will be the greatest tribute to him.”