scriptAbdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: The life of Abdul Kalam is an inspiration to all, PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: The life of Abdul Kalam is an inspiration to all, PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute

Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, saying that his life is a permanent source of inspiration for all Indians.

New DelhiOct 15, 2024 / 12:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, saying that his life is a permanent source of inspiration for all Indians. PM Modi wrote in a post, “I pay my humble tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birthday. His vision and thoughts will greatly contribute to achieving the goals of a developed India.”

Dr. Kalam’s unique achievements

Commenting on Dr. Kalam’s unique achievements, Prime Minister Modi said that it is rare for someone to become a Bharat Ratna before assuming the presidency. The Prime Minister said, “This honor says a lot about Abdul Kalam’s extraordinary life and achievements.”

Sharing an old memory

Sharing a personal memory, Prime Minister Modi recalled a moment when Dr. Kalam was asked how he wanted to be remembered. He simply replied, “I want to be remembered as a teacher.” This response not only showed his deep respect for teachers but also revealed his unwavering faith and lifelong commitment.

Abdul Kalam’s life is an inspiration to all

Prime Minister Modi concluded by reaffirming the nation’s commitment to upholding the values instilled by Dr. Kalam. He said, “We will strive to achieve the goals set by Dr. Kalam’s teachings, and this will be the greatest tribute to him.”

News / National News / Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: The life of Abdul Kalam is an inspiration to all, PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

‘Decision to expel Indian diplomats based on evidence, urge India to support investigation’: Canada’s Foreign Minister

world

‘Decision to expel Indian diplomats based on evidence, urge India to support investigation’: Canada’s Foreign Minister

in 3 hours

Hezbollah’s Biggest Attack on Israel, 4 Killed, 58 Injured

world

Hezbollah’s Biggest Attack on Israel, 4 Killed, 58 Injured

in 3 hours

Maharashtra: BJP to Contest Over 150 Seats as Seat-Sharing Nears Finalisation

National News

Maharashtra: BJP to Contest Over 150 Seats as Seat-Sharing Nears Finalisation

in 2 hours

Unnao Encounter: Police Clash at Dawn, Kanpur Robber Injured

National News

Unnao Encounter: Police Clash at Dawn, Kanpur Robber Injured

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: The life of Abdul Kalam is an inspiration to all, PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute

National News

Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: The life of Abdul Kalam is an inspiration to all, PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute

in 5 hours

Petition challenging same-sex relationships gets rejected by Supreme Court – can’t be considered a crime

National News

Petition challenging same-sex relationships gets rejected by Supreme Court – can’t be considered a crime

in 5 hours

Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, 8 flights cancelled

National News

Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, 8 flights cancelled

in 4 hours

Good News for Government Employees! Record DA Hike Possible Before Diwali

National News

Good News for Government Employees! Record DA Hike Possible Before Diwali

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.