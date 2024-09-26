Accident Live Video: BSF Bus Falls into a Gorge in Budgam, Four Jawans Die and 32 Injured

In this accident, the condition of the four jawans is very critical. The BSF’s Bordermen G/124 company was going for the second phase of election security when the bus fell into a gorge near Thana Khansaheb around 5 pm. At that time, the CRPF’s 43 Battalion QAT team and local administration reached the spot.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed grief over the incident. He wrote on social media platform X, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, where 4 BSF jawans have lost their lives and around 28 jawans have been injured, as the bus carrying them for election duty fell into a gorge. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts. May they have the strength to overcome this irreparable loss. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General RR Swain expressed grief over the incident, saying, “We mourn the loss of these dedicated soldiers who served the country selflessly. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and assure them of all necessary assistance and cooperation from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.”