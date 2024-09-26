scriptAccident Live Video: BSF Bus Falls into a Gorge in Budgam, Four Jawans Die and 32 Injured | Latest News | Patrika News
Accident Live Video: BSF Bus Falls into a Gorge in Budgam, Four Jawans Die and 32 Injured

Near Waterhail village in Budgam, a BSF bus fell into a gorge. Three jawans died on the spot.

SrinagarSep 26, 2024 / 03:15 am

Patrika Desk

A major accident has occurred in Jammu and Kashmir. A BSF bus carrying jawans fell into a gorge. In this accident, four jawans have died. The Budgam police have stated that the bus carrying jawans fell into a gorge near Waterhail village. There were 36 jawans on the bus. Rescue operations are underway at the accident site.
In this accident, the condition of the four jawans is very critical. The BSF’s Bordermen G/124 company was going for the second phase of election security when the bus fell into a gorge near Thana Khansaheb around 5 pm. At that time, the CRPF’s 43 Battalion QAT team and local administration reached the spot.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed grief over the incident. He wrote on social media platform X, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, where 4 BSF jawans have lost their lives and around 28 jawans have been injured, as the bus carrying them for election duty fell into a gorge. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts. May they have the strength to overcome this irreparable loss. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General RR Swain expressed grief over the incident, saying, “We mourn the loss of these dedicated soldiers who served the country selflessly. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and assure them of all necessary assistance and cooperation from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.”

