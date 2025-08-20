Accused's Mother Speaks Out After Attack on CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was slapped during a public hearing by a 41-year-old man identified as Rajesh Ramji Khimji Sarkaria from Rajkot, Gujarat. Police have arrested the assailant. Following his arrest, his mother, Bhanuben, stated that her son is an animal lover and was upset with the government's decisions regarding dogs, leading him to attack the CM. Bhanuben further explained that her son, who drives a rickshaw, travelled from Rajkot on Sunday and has a history of mental instability, sometimes attacking family members.
The accused is currently in Delhi Police custody, undergoing interrogation. Delhi Police has also informed the Ministry of Home Affairs about the incident.
Commenting on the incident, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that during the public hearing, the Chief Minister was interacting with the public when a man approached, offered some papers, and then attempted to grab and pull her. A minor scuffle ensued before the man was apprehended. Police are investigating the man's identity and other details. He confirmed the Chief Minister is stable after a medical examination and described her as a strong woman, noting a minor head injury. He condemned such incidents in politics and affirmed the continuation of public hearings.
The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have seized upon the incident, highlighting security concerns. Congress state president Devendra Yadav condemned the event and criticised the Delhi Police, as well as the central and state governments, questioning how safe ordinary citizens and women are if the Chief Minister herself is not secure.