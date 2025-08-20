Accused's Mother Speaks Out After Attack on CM Rekha Gupta

Commenting on the incident, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that during the public hearing, the Chief Minister was interacting with the public when a man approached, offered some papers, and then attempted to grab and pull her. A minor scuffle ensued before the man was apprehended. Police are investigating the man's identity and other details. He confirmed the Chief Minister is stable after a medical examination and described her as a strong woman, noting a minor head injury. He condemned such incidents in politics and affirmed the continuation of public hearings.