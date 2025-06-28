Adani to Feed 4 Million at Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra to last nine days The Adani family will also assist devotees and the local administration during this nine-day festival. Lakhs of people attend this annual Yatra in Puri, Odisha. The Adani Foundation is contributing to the Yatra, from distributing food to providing water to devotees, with the help of local people.
Significant contribution to the Maha Kumbh Mela The Adani Foundation previously made a significant contribution to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. It assisted in various tasks, including food distribution, in collaboration with locals. During the Jagannath Rath Yatra, which runs from 26 June to 8 July, the Adani Group has arranged to provide food and water to 4 million people.
Netizens share their opinions on the Seva campaign Netizens are also sharing their opinions on the Adani Foundation’s Seva campaign during the Jagannath Rath Yatra. On X (formerly Twitter), a user posted a video of the Foundation’s camp, commenting that they are doing good work by serving the devotees.