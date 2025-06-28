Adani to Feed 4 Million at Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra to last nine days The Adani family will also assist devotees and the local administration during this nine-day festival. Lakhs of people attend this annual Yatra in Puri, Odisha. The Adani Foundation is contributing to the Yatra, from distributing food to providing water to devotees, with the help of local people.

#WATCH | Odisha: Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani arrives in Bhubaneswar. From here, he will head to Puri for Shree Jagannath #RathYatra. Adani Group has initiated the ‘Prasad Seva’ in Puri Dham and is undertaking a comprehensive ‘seva’ effort to support both pilgrims and… pic.twitter.com/wFeCWQKbog— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2025 Significant contribution to the Maha Kumbh Mela The Adani Foundation previously made a significant contribution to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. It assisted in various tasks, including food distribution, in collaboration with locals. During the Jagannath Rath Yatra, which runs from 26 June to 8 July, the Adani Group has arranged to provide food and water to 4 million people. The Adani Foundation previously made a significant contribution to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. It assisted in various tasks, including food distribution, in collaboration with locals. During the Jagannath Rath Yatra, which runs from 26 June to 8 July, the Adani Group has arranged to provide food and water to 4 million people.