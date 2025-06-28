scriptAdani to Feed 4 Million at Jagannath Rath Yatra | Latest News | Patrika News
Adani to Feed 4 Million at Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra will continue until July 8th. Adani Foundation is collaborating on this event.

Jun 28, 2025 / 04:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra में 40 लाख लोगों के पहुंचने की संभावना है। ANI

Industrialist Gautam Adani has arrived in Puri with his family to participate in the Jagannath Rath Yatra. His wife, Priti Adani, and son, Karan Adani, are also assisting in the Jagannath Rath Yatra. During this time, they also performed worship of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra. The Adani family also helped in preparing the prasad (sacred offering) distributed at the temple.

Jagannath Rath Yatra to last nine days

The Adani family will also assist devotees and the local administration during this nine-day festival. Lakhs of people attend this annual Yatra in Puri, Odisha. The Adani Foundation is contributing to the Yatra, from distributing food to providing water to devotees, with the help of local people.

Significant contribution to the Maha Kumbh Mela

The Adani Foundation previously made a significant contribution to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. It assisted in various tasks, including food distribution, in collaboration with locals. During the Jagannath Rath Yatra, which runs from 26 June to 8 July, the Adani Group has arranged to provide food and water to 4 million people.

Netizens share their opinions on the Seva campaign

Netizens are also sharing their opinions on the Adani Foundation’s Seva campaign during the Jagannath Rath Yatra. On X (formerly Twitter), a user posted a video of the Foundation’s camp, commenting that they are doing good work by serving the devotees.

