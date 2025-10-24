Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Advertising Guru Piyush Pandey Dies at 70

Indian advertising stalwart Piyush Pandey has passed away at the age of 70. He was one of the most influential creative figures in the advertising world.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

Piyush Pandey Death

(Photo Courtsey: @bhogleharsha X Account)

Piyush Pandey death news: Piyush Pandey, a titan of the Indian advertising industry, has passed away at the age of 70. He was one of the most influential creative figures in the world of advertising.

Made Mark on the Streets

Thanks to Piyush Pandey's powerful creativity, the Indian advertising industry found its voice not just in boardrooms, drawing rooms, and living rooms, but also on the streets. He was also known for his hearty laughter.

Became Part of Indian Culture

After trying his hand as a cricketer and a construction labourer, Piyush Pandey joined Ogilvy in 1982. He entered the advertising world at the age of 27. He was known for his work with brands such as Asian Paints, Cadbury, Fevicol, and Hutch. His advertisements became a part of India's cultural memory.

Nirmala Sitharaman Shares a Heartfelt Post

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed her grief on X. Sitharaman wrote on X, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey. A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humor, and genuine warmth into it. Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire creative fraternity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations."

Advertising's Golden Coin, Goodbye My Friend: Harsha Bhogle

Former cricketer and current renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle said, "Piyush Pandey himself spoke beautiful and nuanced English. He entered a profession and brought his beautiful linguistic flavour to it. He soared high in the advertising world, but his feet never strayed from this culture. He could embrace layered communication needs and resolve them so easily that we were all left exclaiming 'wah, wah'. If you wish to leave a mark in your profession, advertising's golden coin, goodbye my friend."

Many Campaigns Became Household Names

The campaigns created by Piyush Pandey became so popular that they became household names. He wrote a slogan for Asian Paints: "Har khushi mein rang laaye" (Bring colour to every happiness). Additionally, the advertisement for the chocolate brand Cadbury, "Kuch khaas hai" (There's something special), also gained significant popularity.

Wrote Songs That Represented India's Culture

In 1988, the song 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' (If my tune meets yours), penned by Piyush Pandey, became a symbol of India's cultural diversity. This song became synonymous with Doordarshan. Even today, social media users use this song to evoke the golden era of Doordarshan in the 80s and 90s. Renowned writer Shiv Aroor bid him farewell on X in this manner.

Gautam Adani Called Piyush Pandey a True Friend

Piyush Pandey was much more than just a legend in the advertising world. He was the voice that made India believe in its own story. He gave Indian advertising its self-confidence, its soul, its "swadeshi" swagger. And he was a very good friend! Like a master batsman, he played every shot with his whole heart. Today, India has lost a true son.

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 12:53 pm

