Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

These Airlines Received Threats According to reports, the account threatened Air India, Vistara, Indigo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, SpiceJet, and Star Air. The posts contained the same message, stating, ‘There are bombs on five of your planes. No one will survive. Act quickly and evacuate the planes.’ The posts were made at a time when some flights were in the air, while others had completed their journeys. The account is being investigated, and the user’s identity is being traced. The Director-General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Zulfikar Hasan, said, ‘The Indian airspace is completely safe. We assure passengers that they can fly without any fear.’

The Series Continues On Sunday, around 20 flights received bomb threats. Indigo, Vistara, Air India, and Akasa Air flights had to make emergency landings. One plane was diverted to Udaipur in Rajasthan. Belgaum Airport in Karnataka also received a bomb threat, but nothing suspicious was found during the search.