Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

Airlines Bomb Threats: On Sunday, around 20 flights received bomb threats. Indigo, Vistara, Air India, and Akasa Air flights had to make emergency landings.

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 09:24 am

Patrika Desk

In the past week, around 70 posts threatening flights were made, out of which 46 were from one account on social media platform X. According to media reports, anonymous and unverified accounts posted 34 threatening messages on Friday night and Saturday. Apart from Indian airlines, this user also threatened American Airlines, Jet Blue, and Air New Zealand. The account was active until Saturday afternoon, after which social media platform X suspended it.

These Airlines Received Threats

According to reports, the account threatened Air India, Vistara, Indigo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, SpiceJet, and Star Air. The posts contained the same message, stating, ‘There are bombs on five of your planes. No one will survive. Act quickly and evacuate the planes.’ The posts were made at a time when some flights were in the air, while others had completed their journeys. The account is being investigated, and the user’s identity is being traced. The Director-General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Zulfikar Hasan, said, ‘The Indian airspace is completely safe. We assure passengers that they can fly without any fear.’

The Series Continues

On Sunday, around 20 flights received bomb threats. Indigo, Vistara, Air India, and Akasa Air flights had to make emergency landings. One plane was diverted to Udaipur in Rajasthan. Belgaum Airport in Karnataka also received a bomb threat, but nothing suspicious was found during the search.

