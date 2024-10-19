After Baba Siddique’s murder, police stunned by photo found on accused’s phone

Lawerence Bishnoi The photo found on the shooter’s mobile Mumbai’s Bandra area witnessed a horrific murder when three people shot Baba Siddique near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office on October 12. Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead. The police have so far arrested nine people, including two shooters, in this case. During the investigation, a photo of Zeeshan Siddique was found on the phone of one of the accused. Mumbai’s Bandra area witnessed a horrific murder when three people shot Baba Siddique near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office on October 12. Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead. The police have so far arrested nine people, including two shooters, in this case. During the investigation, a photo of Zeeshan Siddique was found on the phone of one of the accused.

How the accused communicated with each other This photo was shared by the handler of the accused on the social media platform Snapchat. Investigators say that this social media platform was used by the shooters and conspirators to send messages to each other. These messages were allegedly sent on the instructions of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s handler.