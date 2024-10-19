scriptAfter Baba Siddique’s murder, police stunned by photo found on accused’s phone | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

After Baba Siddique’s murder, police stunned by photo found on accused’s phone

Lawrence Bishnoi: During the investigation of the murder of Baba Siddique, a photo was found on the phone of one of the arrested accused, which shocked the Mumbai police.

New DelhiOct 19, 2024 / 02:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Baba Siddique Murder Case Zeeshan Siddique Photo Found in Attackers Phone

Baba Siddique Murder Case Zeeshan Siddique Photo Found in Attackers Phone

A horrific murder took place in Mumbai a few days ago, and the whole country is talking about it. This murder has kept the police awake. Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s shooters killed Baba Siddique in broad daylight. This incident has worried Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Police sources said that during the investigation of the murder, a photo was found on the phone of one of the arrested accused, which shocked the Mumbai police.
Lawerence Bishnoi
Lawerence Bishnoi

The photo found on the shooter’s mobile

Mumbai’s Bandra area witnessed a horrific murder when three people shot Baba Siddique near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office on October 12. Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead. The police have so far arrested nine people, including two shooters, in this case. During the investigation, a photo of Zeeshan Siddique was found on the phone of one of the accused.

How the accused communicated with each other

This photo was shared by the handler of the accused on the social media platform Snapchat. Investigators say that this social media platform was used by the shooters and conspirators to send messages to each other. These messages were allegedly sent on the instructions of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s handler.

News / National News / After Baba Siddique’s murder, police stunned by photo found on accused’s phone

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

After Baba Siddique’s murder, police stunned by photo found on accused’s phone

National News

After Baba Siddique’s murder, police stunned by photo found on accused’s phone

in 4 hours

Big Accident: High-speed truck mows down Kanwariyas, five dead, 20 injured.

National News

Big Accident: High-speed truck mows down Kanwariyas, five dead, 20 injured.

25 minutes ago

Chhath Puja 2024: Toxic foam in Yamuna sparks health concerns—Purvanchalis question how to take the holy dip

National News

Chhath Puja 2024: Toxic foam in Yamuna sparks health concerns—Purvanchalis question how to take the holy dip

35 minutes ago

Train Derailed: 8 Coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express Derailed

National News

Train Derailed: 8 Coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express Derailed

1 hour ago

Latest National News

Noida Society Ruckus: Sticker-less Car Sparks Heated Dispute

National News

Noida Society Ruckus: Sticker-less Car Sparks Heated Dispute

in 4 hours

Why this Indian tribe mourns on Diwali

National News

Why this Indian tribe mourns on Diwali

in 2 hours

Large-Scale Extortion Uncovered on Kaushambi Highway, Several Officials Suspected

National News

Large-Scale Extortion Uncovered on Kaushambi Highway, Several Officials Suspected

in 44 minutes

Farmers Burning Stubble Face FIR, Will Be Stopped from Selling Produce

National News

Farmers Burning Stubble Face FIR, Will Be Stopped from Selling Produce

in 26 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.