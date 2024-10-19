After Baba Siddique’s murder, police stunned by photo found on accused’s phone

Baba Siddique Murder Case Zeeshan Siddique Photo Found in Attackers Phone
A horrific murder took place in Mumbai a few days ago, and the whole country is talking about it. This murder has kept the police awake. Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s shooters killed Baba Siddique in broad daylight. This incident has worried Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Police sources said that during the investigation of the murder, a photo was found on the phone of one of the arrested accused, which shocked the Mumbai police.
The photo found on the shooter’s mobile
Mumbai’s Bandra area witnessed a horrific murder when three people shot Baba Siddique near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office on October 12. Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead. The police have so far arrested nine people, including two shooters, in this case. During the investigation, a photo of Zeeshan Siddique was found on the phone of one of the accused.
How the accused communicated with each other
This photo was shared by the handler of the accused on the social media platform Snapchat. Investigators say that this social media platform was used by the shooters and conspirators to send messages to each other. These messages were allegedly sent on the instructions of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s handler.