‘After getting an answer from Congress, PM Modi deleted a guaranteed tweet’, Kheda said- PM Modi lied to the people

You forgot your promises – Pawan Khera Congress leader Pawan Khera said that our governments are fulfilling their guarantees. We remember our promises, but you have forgotten yours. So, stop eating mushrooms and start eating almonds. He said that looking at your tweet, it seems that you are a follower of your trolls. Your trolls can tweet better than you. You had to delete your tweet. Prime Minister Modi used to talk about punishing people at the crossroads. You used to say that you would punish anyone you want at the crossroads. But what happened to your promises…???

‘Congress party remembers its promises’ Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the Congress party remembers its promises and is making efforts to fulfill them. He reminded PM Modi of his promises, saying that where are the 100 smart cities? What happened to the promises made about Ganga Maiya and women’s safety? What happened to the promises made about rupee and petrol-diesel prices?

Kharge attacked PM Modi Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also attacked PM Modi on Friday. He had written in a post that Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot, and Publicity are the 5 adjectives that best describe your government! Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the roadmap! PMO refused to provide details under RTI, exposing your lies! BJP’s ‘B’ stands for betrayal, and ‘J’ stands for jumla!