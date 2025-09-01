After Operation Sindoor, PM Modi and Shehbaz Sharif meet in China, seen together in one frame

PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a significant part of his first visit to China in seven years. During this meeting, Modi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Modi highlighted the issue's impact on both India and China, emphasising the need for mutual support. However, the official statement did not explicitly name Pakistan. This meeting represents a step towards improving India-China relations following trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Both countries agreed that border disputes would not be the sole defining factor in their relationship.