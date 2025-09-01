Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

After Operation Sindoor, PM Modi and Shehbaz Sharif meet in China, seen together in one frame

SCO Summit 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, were seen together at the official welcome ceremony in Tianjin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

In China, PM Modi shares stage with Xi and Putin, Shehbaz and Erdogan also seen (Photo-ANI)

SCO Summit 2025: On Sunday, the first day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan were seen together in a group photograph. No formal talks took place between the two leaders, as had been anticipated, following recent military tensions and Operation Sindoor.

Both leaders were in the front row at the summit's welcome reception, but at least eight other leaders were positioned between them.

‘Family Photo’ at the SCO Summit

At the welcome reception held at the end of the first day of the summit, all member countries and invited leaders took a traditional group photograph, which the organisers termed a ‘family photo’. Modi and Sharif were in the front row, but a considerable distance separated them. Chinese President Xi Jinping stood in the centre, with Russian President Vladimir Putin beside him. In line with India's policy of no talks until the cessation of terrorism, no contact occurred between the two leaders.

India-China Relations

PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a significant part of his first visit to China in seven years. During this meeting, Modi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Modi highlighted the issue's impact on both India and China, emphasising the need for mutual support. However, the official statement did not explicitly name Pakistan. This meeting represents a step towards improving India-China relations following trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Both countries agreed that border disputes would not be the sole defining factor in their relationship.

Operation Sindoor and Tensions

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following India's retaliatory action against terrorist bases in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in May 2025. India claimed that Pakistan receives 80% of its weaponry from China. Despite this, at the SCO summit, India and China focused on normalising their relationship.

Meetings with Other Leaders

PM Modi met with Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli of Nepal, President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives, and military leader Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. He described the relationship with Nepal as deep and special and expressed hope for early and fair elections in Myanmar. Improved relations with the Maldives were also noted.

Pakistan's Stance and the Past

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that his country would not beg for dialogue and was prepared to respond to aggression. In the past, PM Modi had attempted peace initiatives with Shehbaz's brother, Nawaz Sharif, including an invitation to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014 and a visit to Pakistan. However, these efforts did not yield the desired results.

Share the news:

Published on:

01 Sept 2025 09:03 am

English News / National News / After Operation Sindoor, PM Modi and Shehbaz Sharif meet in China, seen together in one frame
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.