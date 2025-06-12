Ahmedabad Airport Closed Following Plane Crash; Adani Company Releases Statement

Passengers Urged to Check Flight Details Before Leaving Home A spokesperson for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has requested passengers to check their flight details before heading to the airport. Passengers are urged to cooperate and remain patient during this crisis to allow airport authorities to manage the situation effectively.

Ahmedabad: India’s 8th Busiest Airport Ahmedabad’s international airport is the 8th busiest in the country, handling an average of 250 flights daily. It serves the two major cities of Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The airport is located approximately 8 kilometres from Ahmedabad Railway Station.