National News

Ahmedabad Airport Closed Following Plane Crash; Adani Company Releases Statement

Flight AI 171, which had taken off from Ahmedabad for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport.

BharatJun 12, 2025 / 03:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Ahmedabad airport

Following the plane crash at Ahmedabad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has been temporarily closed. Flight AI 171, which departed from Ahmedabad for London, crashed shortly after takeoff. All flight operations have been suspended following the incident. The airport’s operations and maintenance are handled by Adani Enterprises’ subsidiary, Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd (AIAL), which was awarded a 50-year contract in 2020.

Passengers Urged to Check Flight Details Before Leaving Home

A spokesperson for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has requested passengers to check their flight details before heading to the airport. Passengers are urged to cooperate and remain patient during this crisis to allow airport authorities to manage the situation effectively.

Ahmedabad: India’s 8th Busiest Airport

Ahmedabad’s international airport is the 8th busiest in the country, handling an average of 250 flights daily. It serves the two major cities of Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The airport is located approximately 8 kilometres from Ahmedabad Railway Station.

Adani Company Manages Six Airports

AIAL was awarded the contract in November 2020. In addition to airport maintenance and operations, the company handles ground handling, customer service, and other related tasks in Ahmedabad.

Adani Airports’ Portfolio

Adani Airports, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, operates a total of six airports across India. This includes Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, along with airports in Jaipur, Mangaluru, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. Adani secured the contract from the Airports Authority of India for ₹2440 crore.

