Ahmedabad Flooded After 12 Hours of Torrential Rain; Himachal Pradesh Sees Cloudbursts

Gujarat: Monsoon’s Fury The strong currents of rainwater resulted in the death of a biker who fell into a drainage system. The fire department recovered the biker’s body, 200 feet away from the drainage line, after a nine-hour operation. The heavy rainfall has severely disrupted city life and daily routines. So far this season, 6.03 inches of rain have been recorded in the city. Surat has also been experiencing flood-like conditions for three consecutive days. A pregnant woman was rescued by the fire brigade and safely taken to a hospital after a sudden health emergency. In Vadodara, heavy rains have caused large potholes on the Jambuba Bridge Road of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway, leading to a 15 km traffic jam.

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts, Tourists Stranded in Kullu Reports of cloudbursts accompanying heavy rainfall are emerging from Himachal Pradesh. In the past 24 hours, several cloudbursts have been reported in two districts, including Garsa Valley, Jiwa Nala, Horangarh in Banjar, Stro Gallery in Manali, Khaniyara in Dharamshala, and Kangra. These cloudbursts have caused floods, with several people reported missing; only two bodies have been recovered so far. Heavy rainfall has blocked roads, stranding approximately 2,000 tourists in Kullu. Authorities have also issued an alert regarding water release from dams.

State-wise Rainfall Situation Rajasthan is also experiencing intense monsoon activity with heavy rainfall reported across the state. Banswara recorded the highest rainfall of 8 inches in a single day. A total of 11.3 inches of rain has been recorded in Rajasthan so far. An orange alert is currently in effect, with the state already receiving its projected June rainfall, yet the downpour continues. The meteorological department has issued a rainfall alert for 30 districts today.

Red Alert Issued for These States Besides Gujarat, a warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for nine districts in Odisha and Jharkhand. A red alert has also been issued for three districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Orange Alert for These States Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been issued alerts for heavy rainfall, landslides, and floods, with a high likelihood of lightning strikes. An orange alert is also in effect for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been warned of heavy rainfall and lightning. Alerts have also been issued for Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa.