Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Engine Failure Cited as Primary Cause

The initial investigation revealed that both engines failed in mid-air just seconds after takeoff. The fuel cut-off switches changed from RUN to CUTOFF within a second of each other. The fuel supply to the engines was cut off. Cockpit audio has also emerged, in which one pilot asked the other if he had shut off the engine. The other replied, "I didn't." Following this, the pilots attempted to restart the engines. One engine restarted, but the other could not be restarted.