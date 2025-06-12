Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Over 200 Dead, One Passenger Survives

Passenger in Seat 11A Survives; Identified as Ramesh Vishwas KumarAmidst the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, a miraculous story has emerged. Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, a passenger seated in 11A, has been found alive. He sustained serious injuries and was immediately admitted to a local hospital for treatment.
Ramesh’s Condition Serious but StableAccording to hospital sources, Ramesh’s condition is serious but stable, and he is being kept in the ICU. A specialist team of doctors is attending to him. In this horrific tragedy, Ramesh’s survival offers a beacon of hope.
Ramesh Rescued from the WreckageRescue workers at the scene say Ramesh was pulled out safely from the wreckage. Timely medical attention saved his life.
Bhoomi Chauhan: Missed Flight by Ten Minutes, Saved Her LifeMeanwhile, Bhoomi Chauhan from Ahmedabad was scheduled to travel alone to London for a holiday on this flight, but she missed it by ‘just 10 minutes’. Her statement is filled with emotion:
“My body and mind aren’t working… I just thank God. Ganpati Bappa saved me.”
Bhoomi explained that she was supposed to travel alone to London, but due to heavy traffic, she returned home. She initially considered missing the flight as bad luck, but within minutes realised this near-miss was a blessing.
Akash Vatsa: Another Eyewitness Who SurvivedAnother passenger, Akash Vatsa, arrived in Ahmedabad shortly before the flight. Akash claims he was concerned about some technical or safety irregularities before the incident and had prepared a video to alert @airindia. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
“I was on the same flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I noticed some unusual things. I was going to tweet a video to @airindia.”