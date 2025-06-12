Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Over 200 Dead, One Passenger Survives

Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, a passenger who narrowly escaped the Ahmedabad plane crash. (Photo: Screen shot.) Passenger in Seat 11A Survives; Identified as Ramesh Vishwas Kumar Amidst the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, a miraculous story has emerged. Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, a passenger seated in 11A, has been found alive. He sustained serious injuries and was immediately admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Amidst the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, a miraculous story has emerged. Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, a passenger seated in 11A, has been found alive. He sustained serious injuries and was immediately admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Ramesh’s Condition Serious but Stable According to hospital sources, Ramesh’s condition is serious but stable, and he is being kept in the ICU. A specialist team of doctors is attending to him. In this horrific tragedy, Ramesh’s survival offers a beacon of hope.

Ramesh Rescued from the Wreckage Rescue workers at the scene say Ramesh was pulled out safely from the wreckage. Timely medical attention saved his life. Bhoomi Chauhan: Missed Flight by Ten Minutes, Saved Her Life Meanwhile, Bhoomi Chauhan from Ahmedabad was scheduled to travel alone to London for a holiday on this flight, but she missed it by ‘just 10 minutes’. Her statement is filled with emotion:

“My body and mind aren’t working… I just thank God. Ganpati Bappa saved me.”

Bhoomi explained that she was supposed to travel alone to London, but due to heavy traffic, she returned home. She initially considered missing the flight as bad luck, but within minutes realised this near-miss was a blessing.

I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place.Made a video to tweet to @airindia i would want to give more details. Please contact me. @flyingbeast320 @aajtak @ndtv @Boeing_In #planecrash #AI171 pic.twitter.com/TymtFSFqJo — Akash Vatsa  (@akku92) June 12, 2025 Akash Vatsa: Another Eyewitness Who Survived Another passenger, Akash Vatsa, arrived in Ahmedabad shortly before the flight. Akash claims he was concerned about some technical or safety irregularities before the incident and had prepared a video to alert @airindia. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Another passenger, Akash Vatsa, arrived in Ahmedabad shortly before the flight. Akash claims he was concerned about some technical or safety irregularities before the incident and had prepared a video to alert @airindia. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I was on the same flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I noticed some unusual things. I was going to tweet a video to @airindia."

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy: “We are doing everything possible to assist our citizens in India.” Portuguese Government: Expressed “deep concern” and sorrow over the death of seven citizens. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Key Follow-up Points Investigation of Akash Vatsa’s video footage.

Scrutiny of Air India’s maintenance records. Statements from passengers who cancelled their travel at the last minute. Ground staff report before flight takeoff. Joint investigation with the cooperation of countries like Britain and Portugal.

Side Angle: Stories from outside the accident. Bhoomi Chauhan’s lucky story of missing the flight goes viral on social media. Reports of irregularities observed on the plane before the accident are coming from several passengers.