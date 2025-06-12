scriptAhmedabad Plane Crash: Over 200 Dead, One Passenger Survives | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: On Survive, Two Avoided Flight; Eyewitness Accounts Emerge | Latest News | Patrika News
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Over 200 Dead, One Passenger Survives

According to Ahmedabad police, 204 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far.

BharatJun 12, 2025 / 09:27 pm

Patrika Desk

(Photo-X)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad to London on 12 June 2025. According to Ahmedabad police, 204 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far, though it remains unclear if all were on the plane. The plane crashed in a residential area near the airport, hitting a doctors’ hostel where trainee doctors were having lunch. There were 242 people on board when the plane crashed.
The passenger who survived the Ahmedabad plane crash is Ramesh Vishwas Kumar. (Photo: Screen shot.)
Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, a passenger who narrowly escaped the Ahmedabad plane crash. (Photo: Screen shot.)

Passenger in Seat 11A Survives; Identified as Ramesh Vishwas Kumar

Amidst the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, a miraculous story has emerged. Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, a passenger seated in 11A, has been found alive. He sustained serious injuries and was immediately admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Ramesh’s Condition Serious but Stable

According to hospital sources, Ramesh’s condition is serious but stable, and he is being kept in the ICU. A specialist team of doctors is attending to him. In this horrific tragedy, Ramesh’s survival offers a beacon of hope.

Ramesh Rescued from the Wreckage

Rescue workers at the scene say Ramesh was pulled out safely from the wreckage. Timely medical attention saved his life.

Bhoomi Chauhan: Missed Flight by Ten Minutes, Saved Her Life

Meanwhile, Bhoomi Chauhan from Ahmedabad was scheduled to travel alone to London for a holiday on this flight, but she missed it by ‘just 10 minutes’. Her statement is filled with emotion:
“My body and mind aren’t working… I just thank God. Ganpati Bappa saved me.”
Bhoomi explained that she was supposed to travel alone to London, but due to heavy traffic, she returned home. She initially considered missing the flight as bad luck, but within minutes realised this near-miss was a blessing.

Akash Vatsa: Another Eyewitness Who Survived

Another passenger, Akash Vatsa, arrived in Ahmedabad shortly before the flight. Akash claims he was concerned about some technical or safety irregularities before the incident and had prepared a video to alert @airindia. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
“I was on the same flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I noticed some unusual things. I was going to tweet a video to @airindia.”

Reactions: What Was Said?

Bhoomi Chauhan: “My body and mind aren’t working, but I thank God… Ganpati Bappa saved my life.”

Akash Vatsa: “I was on the same flight 2 hours earlier. I saw some technical glitches. I even made a video. Air India should contact me.”
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy: “We are doing everything possible to assist our citizens in India.”

Portuguese Government: Expressed “deep concern” and sorrow over the death of seven citizens.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Key Follow-up Points

Investigation of Akash Vatsa’s video footage.
Scrutiny of Air India’s maintenance records.

Statements from passengers who cancelled their travel at the last minute.

Ground staff report before flight takeoff.

Joint investigation with the cooperation of countries like Britain and Portugal.
Side Angle: Stories from outside the accident.

Bhoomi Chauhan’s lucky story of missing the flight goes viral on social media.

Reports of irregularities observed on the plane before the accident are coming from several passengers.
Difficulties in identifying and assisting passengers with multiple citizenships.

People suffering emotional trauma fearing the loss of family or friends in the accident.

Relatives of the Injured Can Contact Here

Civil Hospital Ahmedabad has released two helpline numbers: 6357373831 and 6357373841. You can contact these numbers for any assistance.

