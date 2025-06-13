Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Black Box Recovered

#WATCH प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने एयर इंडिया विमान दुर्घटना स्थल पहुंचकर ज़मीनी स्थिति का आकलन किया। (वीडियो सोर्स: डीडी न्यूज़) pic.twitter.com/DxRZSprt9c— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 13, 2025 Plane’s Black Box Recovered The plane’s black box has been recovered following the crash. The black box will help determine the cause of the accident, providing a second-by-second account of events inside the cockpit and within the aircraft systems before the crash. The plane’s black box has been recovered following the crash. The black box will help determine the cause of the accident, providing a second-by-second account of events inside the cockpit and within the aircraft systems before the crash.

Amit Shah Visited on Thursday Following the plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Union Home Minister visited the site on Thursday. He stated that the entire nation is distressed by this accident. Due to the high temperatures during the incident, there was no possibility of saving anyone. Shah expressed his deepest condolences to the victims on behalf of the Indian government, the Gujarat government, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the exact number of fatalities will only be confirmed after DNA testing.

AAIB Launches Investigation: Ram Mohan Naidu Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, stated that following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has commenced its investigation as per the protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The central government is forming a high-level inquiry committee to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and work towards preventing such occurrences in the future.

Relatives of the Deceased Arrive for DNA Matching Relatives of those killed in the accident are arriving at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. A large crowd has gathered outside the hospital. The process of DNA identification of family members has begun. The administration is taking special care of the families of the deceased.