Ahmedabad plane crash: Why planes crash—engine failure or bird strike often to blame

Engine Failure: The Leading Cause Engine failure is considered the most likely cause of the plane crash. Passenger planes have two engines; if one fails, the other continues to function, making the aircraft safer. Experts consider the possibility of engine failure in the Ahmedabad case to be negligible.

Bird Strike and Subsequent Fire Bird strike is considered another major cause of plane crashes. A collision with a bird or object can cause a fire and a subsequent crash. However, in the Ahmedabad incident, there is no indication of a fire while the Air India plane was falling. The explosion occurred after the plane hit the ground.

Technical Malfunction as a Contributing Factor Technical malfunction is considered a third major cause of the accident. Although flights undergo thorough checks before takeoff, a technical malfunction is being cited as a possible cause of this accident. The pilot contacted ATC shortly before the crash, reporting a lack of thrust.

Stall as a Possible Cause A stall is another possible cause of the plane crash. A stall occurs when the wings of an aircraft do not receive enough airflow to maintain lift, causing a sudden descent. To take off, a plane needs to reach a maximum speed of 300 KMPH.