30 December 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Ahmedabad Stone Pelting: Police arrest 42 after clashes in Kalana village

Following a dispute between two groups in Kalana village, Ahmedabad, stone pelting occurred. The police took 42 people into custody and brought the situation under control. Two people were injured in the incident.

Ahmedabad

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Ahmedabad Stone Pelting (Image: X)

Ahmedabad Violence: A stone-pelting incident has been reported between two groups in Kalana village, located in Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad district. Following the incident, a tense atmosphere prevailed in the village, although the situation is now completely under control due to the swift action of the police. The police have so far taken 42 people into custody, and an FIR has been registered against both parties, initiating legal proceedings.

Dispute Started Over a Minor Issue

According to information received from the police, a verbal altercation broke out between two groups in Kalana village on Monday afternoon around 12 PM over a trivial matter. It was reported that a person was riding a motorcycle when an individual from the other group questioned him about looking ahead. The dispute began over this issue, but the matter was pacified at the time with police intervention.

Dispute Rekindled This Morning

This morning, the same dispute resurfaced, and within moments, both groups came face-to-face. The situation escalated shortly after, and stone-pelting began from both sides. Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officials, including Ahmedabad Rural SP Om Prakash Jat, rushed to the spot.

Additional Police Force Deployed in the Village

To control the situation, the police conducted a combing operation throughout the village and deployed additional police force. Several individuals involved in the unrest were taken into custody from the fields. As a precautionary measure, some houses in the village have been vacated to prevent any untoward incidents.

Two Injured

According to the police, two people sustained minor injuries in this incident. Ahmedabad Rural SP Om Prakash Jat stated that 42 people have been taken into custody so far, and necessary legal action is being taken against them. He added that there is peace in the village at present, and the police are continuously monitoring the situation to prevent any recurrence of tension.

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 05:59 pm

English News / National News / Ahmedabad Stone Pelting: Police arrest 42 after clashes in Kalana village

