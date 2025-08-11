11 August 2025,

Monday

National News

Air and ground trouble! Air India flight to Delhi faces scare, 5 MPs breathe relief after Chennai landing

Air India flight AI 2455, en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi, made an emergency landing in Chennai due to a radar malfunction. The aircraft was carrying four Members of Parliament (MPs) from Kerala and one MP from Tamil Nadu. The landing was complicated by the presence of another aircraft on the runway, narrowly averting a major accident.

Chennai

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

Air India flight from Kerala to Delhi faces glitch. Photo - IANS

An Air India flight, AI 2455, travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi, was forced to make an emergency landing at Chennai airport late Sunday night. The reason cited was a radar malfunction.

Several prominent politicians were on board the flight. AI 2455, which departed from Thiruvananthapuram, carried four Members of Parliament from Kerala (Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, UDF convenor Adur Prakash, senior Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh, and K. Radhakrishnan), along with Tamil Nadu MP Robert Bruce.

K.C. Venugopal: A major accident could have occurred

Speaking to the media immediately after landing, K.C. Venugopal stated that a major accident could have occurred, but they narrowly escaped.

He explained that the aircraft experienced a radar problem, forcing the crew to make an emergency landing. "We were in the air for about an hour and ten minutes before landing," he said. "I have already informed the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about this matter."

Another aircraft present on the runway

Passengers reported that another aircraft was present on the runway as the plane approached for landing, creating a dangerous situation. According to Adur Prakash, the pilots had to make a sudden decision to abort the landing.

He stated, "Just as we were about to land, we saw another aircraft on the runway. The plane immediately ascended and circled in the air for about half an hour before making a safe landing. The crew handled the situation professionally."

All passengers safe

However, all passengers are safe. Sources indicated that a technical malfunction in the aircraft's radar system was the initial cause, but the presence of another aircraft on the runway during the first landing attempt exacerbated the seriousness of the situation.

Airport officials have yet to release an official statement. The DGCA will now investigate the technical malfunction and the sequence of events that led to the aborted landing.

Related Topics

AIR INDIA

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 09:48 am

Air and ground trouble! Air India flight to Delhi faces scare, 5 MPs breathe relief after Chennai landing
