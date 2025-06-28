Air India Cancels Bookings for Three Family Members Travelling Together

Family of 3’s Flight Suddenly Rescheduled Anish says his brother travelled on Friday, while his father will travel on Sunday and his mother on Monday. He contacted the airline’s customer care in India, but to no avail. His calls were put on hold for 4 hours before being disconnected without any resolution. This forced him to book separate hotels in Toronto for all three family members on different dates, causing significant inconvenience.

Another Pune Family’s Flight Cancelled Santos Gupta, owner of Shri Vinayak Holidays, said a family from Pune was scheduled to travel from Mumbai to Newark. Their flight was also suddenly rescheduled. The flight was unexpectedly cancelled on Thursday. Upon contacting the airline, they learned the flight was rescheduled for Friday, but only the mother was given a seat. The other three family members will be sent to Newark from Delhi on Sunday. He had booked their tickets in January.

Why are Air India Flights Repeatedly Cancelled? No information has been released by the airline yet. However, sources say that a reduction in the number of flights in the international sector is causing such problems. In some cases, separate PNRs (Passenger Name Records) also contribute to the issue. This leads to seats being separated when the flights of family members are rescheduled. The airline is providing all possible assistance to affected passengers.