scriptAir India Cancels Bookings for Three Family Members Travelling Together | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Air India Cancels Bookings for Three Family Members Travelling Together

Air India has currently reduced its international flights by 15 percent. A similar reduction has also been implemented for domestic flights.

Jun 28, 2025 / 03:27 pm

Patrika Desk

An Indian family’s trip was completely ruined due to Air India’s mismanagement. Anish Agrawal, a US citizen, was expecting his mother, father, and brother to arrive from Toronto to Pune on an Air India flight on Friday. However, the airline suddenly rescheduled their flight, changing all three of their travel dates.

Family of 3’s Flight Suddenly Rescheduled

Anish says his brother travelled on Friday, while his father will travel on Sunday and his mother on Monday. He contacted the airline’s customer care in India, but to no avail. His calls were put on hold for 4 hours before being disconnected without any resolution. This forced him to book separate hotels in Toronto for all three family members on different dates, causing significant inconvenience.

Another Pune Family’s Flight Cancelled

Santos Gupta, owner of Shri Vinayak Holidays, said a family from Pune was scheduled to travel from Mumbai to Newark. Their flight was also suddenly rescheduled. The flight was unexpectedly cancelled on Thursday. Upon contacting the airline, they learned the flight was rescheduled for Friday, but only the mother was given a seat. The other three family members will be sent to Newark from Delhi on Sunday. He had booked their tickets in January.

Why are Air India Flights Repeatedly Cancelled?

No information has been released by the airline yet. However, sources say that a reduction in the number of flights in the international sector is causing such problems. In some cases, separate PNRs (Passenger Name Records) also contribute to the issue. This leads to seats being separated when the flights of family members are rescheduled. The airline is providing all possible assistance to affected passengers.

International Travellers Facing More Difficulties

Passengers are experiencing more difficulties with Air India on international trips. Air India has reduced its international flights by 15%. This was done to improve passenger safety and stabilise operations. This reduction has also been implemented for domestic flights.

News / National News / Air India Cancels Bookings for Three Family Members Travelling Together

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

Narayanpur

Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

in 3 hours

Jaipur Jewellery Heist: ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Ornaments Stolen in Dramatic Robbery

Special

Jaipur Jewellery Heist: ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Ornaments Stolen in Dramatic Robbery

in 4 minutes

8,000 Faridabad Homes Face Eviction Notices, Residents Protest

National News

8,000 Faridabad Homes Face Eviction Notices, Residents Protest

in 4 hours

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

Bhopal

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

3 hours ago

Latest National News

750 Pilgrims Fall Ill During Puri Rath Yatra

National News

750 Pilgrims Fall Ill During Puri Rath Yatra

in 4 hours

Air India Cancels Bookings for Three Family Members Travelling Together

National News

Air India Cancels Bookings for Three Family Members Travelling Together

in 4 hours

8,000 Faridabad Homes Face Eviction Notices, Residents Protest

National News

8,000 Faridabad Homes Face Eviction Notices, Residents Protest

in 4 hours

Heavy Rainfall Predicted: Seven-Day Warning Issued

National News

Heavy Rainfall Predicted: Seven-Day Warning Issued

in 28 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.