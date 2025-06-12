scriptAir India Crash in Ahmedabad: Passenger Nationality Breakdown and Airport Closure | Latest News | Patrika News
Air India Crash in Ahmedabad: Passenger Nationality Breakdown and Airport Closure

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently closed. All flight operations have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Jun 12, 2025 / 05:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: An Air India plane bound for London crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. According to reports, the aircraft was carrying 242 passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national, and seven Portuguese nationals. Following the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, instructing them to proceed to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance.

Airport Closed

Currently, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI), Ahmedabad, is closed. All flight operations have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Crashed Shortly After Take-off

A spokesperson for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport reported that flight AI 171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed outside the airport shortly after takeoff. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently closed. All flight operations have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Amit Shah Expresses Grief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the incident. He posted on X, stating: “I am unable to express in words the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been immediately dispatched to the crash site. I have spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to assess the situation.”

‘All Agencies Working’

A senior police officer stated that initial reports indicated the Air India plane, destined for London, crashed into a doctors’ hostel. Police and other agencies arrived at the scene within 2-3 minutes. Approximately 70-80% of the area has been cleared. All agencies are working at the site.

