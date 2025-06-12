Air India Crash in Ahmedabad: Passenger Nationality Breakdown and Airport Closure

Airport Closed Currently, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI), Ahmedabad, is closed. All flight operations have been temporarily suspended until further notice.
A spokesperson for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport reported that flight AI 171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed outside the airport shortly after takeoff.
Amit Shah Expresses Grief Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the incident. He posted on X, stating: “I am unable to express in words the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been immediately dispatched to the crash site. I have spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to assess the situation.”
‘All Agencies Working’ A senior police officer stated that initial reports indicated the Air India plane, destined for London, crashed into a doctors’ hostel. Police and other agencies arrived at the scene within 2-3 minutes. Approximately 70-80% of the area has been cleared. All agencies are working at the site.