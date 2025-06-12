Air India Crash in Ahmedabad: Passenger Nationality Breakdown and Airport Closure

Airport Closed Currently, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI), Ahmedabad, is closed. All flight operations have been temporarily suspended until further notice. #WATCH | Multiple agencies involved in rescue and relief operations at the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; Debris with smoke emanating lies spread across the site pic.twitter.com/JZIKERPqHa — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025 Crashed Shortly After Take-off A spokesperson for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport reported that flight AI 171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed outside the airport shortly after takeoff. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently closed. All flight operations have been temporarily suspended until further notice. Currently, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI), Ahmedabad, is closed. All flight operations have been temporarily suspended until further notice.A spokesperson for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport reported that flight AI 171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed outside the airport shortly after takeoff. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently closed. All flight operations have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

#WATCH | Air India Plane Crash | Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, have been moved from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site. A total of three more teams are being moved from Vadodara: NDRF (Video Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/nRVULMAXk7 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025 Amit Shah Expresses Grief Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the incident. He posted on X, stating: "I am unable to express in words the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been immediately dispatched to the crash site. I have spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to assess the situation."