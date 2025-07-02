scriptAir India Crash Investigation Reveals Startling Findings: Engine Failure or Technical Malfunction? | Latest News | Patrika News
Air India Crash Investigation Reveals Startling Findings: Engine Failure or Technical Malfunction?

A major revelation has emerged in the investigation of the Air India accident. Investigators and Air India pilots recreated the accident scenario in a simulator to determine if the landing gear being down and the wing flaps being up alone could have caused the crash.

Jul 02, 2025 / 02:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Air India Plane Crash (Photo: IANS)

Air India Plane Crash: More than two weeks have passed since the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The cause of the plane crash is still not entirely clear. On 12 June this year, 241 people lost their lives in the Air India plane crash. However, investigations so far suggest that the cause of the accident may have been the failure of both engines. A new update has emerged in the Air India plane crash case in Ahmedabad.

Simulator Test Reveals Clues in Air India Accident Investigation

A major revelation has been made in the investigation of the Air India accident. Investigators and Air India pilots recreated the accident scenario in a simulator, observing whether the plane could crash solely due to the landing gear being down and the wing flaps being up. The test found that these factors alone would not cause the plane to crash, now pointing towards a technical malfunction or power system failure as the cause of the accident.

Emergency Power Turbine Activated Automatically

Just before the accident, the emergency power turbine (RAT) in the aircraft activated automatically. This system only turns on when both engines of the aircraft stop working. This has raised suspicions that the aircraft experienced a complete power failure at the time of the accident, causing it to fail to gain altitude.

Suspicion of Technical Malfunction Deepens

Pilots involved in the investigation recreated the same scenario on the simulator, with the landing gear down and wing flaps up, but the plane did not crash. This suggests that a technical malfunction in the engine or power supply occurred immediately after takeoff. Video footage also shows that the aircraft failed to gain altitude immediately after takeoff and descended. The simulator test revealed that the landing gear was partially retracted, but its doors were not open, indicating a hydraulic or power failure.
Currently, the AAIB and Air India have not issued any official statement on the accident but according to sources, the cause of the accident is now focused on technical failure.

