Air India Express Pilot Arrested for Assaulting Passenger at Delhi Airport

In his complaint, the victim passenger, Ankit Diwan, alleged that he was travelling with his wife, seven-year-old daughter, and four-month-old son. Due to having a stroller for the infant, they were permitted to use the security lane designated for staff and PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility). It was during this time that an argument ensued with pilot Sajwal over an objection raised about some staff members jumping the queue. According to Diwan, the pilot abused him and then physically assaulted him, resulting in a fractured nasal bone and his face being covered in blood. The entire incident happened in front of his daughter, causing her significant emotional trauma.