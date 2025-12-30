30 December 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Air India Express Pilot Arrested for Assaulting Passenger at Delhi Airport

Off-duty Air India Express pilot Captain Virendra Sejwal was arrested and later released on bail on charges of assaulting a passenger at Delhi's IGI Airport.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Air India Pilot (Image: X)

Delhi Police have arrested Captain Virendra Sajwal, an off-duty pilot with Air India Express, for allegedly assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The incident occurred on December 19 near the security check area of Terminal-1. Police stated that the accused was arrested after questioning and was later released on bail, as the sections applied in the case are bailable.

Assaulted During an Argument

In his complaint, the victim passenger, Ankit Diwan, alleged that he was travelling with his wife, seven-year-old daughter, and four-month-old son. Due to having a stroller for the infant, they were permitted to use the security lane designated for staff and PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility). It was during this time that an argument ensued with pilot Sajwal over an objection raised about some staff members jumping the queue. According to Diwan, the pilot abused him and then physically assaulted him, resulting in a fractured nasal bone and his face being covered in blood. The entire incident happened in front of his daughter, causing her significant emotional trauma.

Investigation Underway Based on Complaints

Based on Diwan's complaint, the police had registered an FIR under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The pilot was arrested based on CCTV footage, witness statements, and medical reports during the investigation. On the other hand, the pilot has also filed a cross-complaint, accusing Diwan of verbal abuse and threats. Police are investigating complaints from both sides.

Civil Aviation Ministry Orders Probe

Following the incident, Air India Express had suspended the pilot and initiated an internal inquiry. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had also ordered an investigation into the matter. This incident raises serious questions about passenger safety at airports and the conduct of aviation personnel. Police stated that a chargesheet will be filed upon completion of the investigation.

