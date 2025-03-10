scriptAir India Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat | Latest News | Patrika News
Air India Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat

Air India made arrangements for the comfort of all 303 passengers and crew members. Passengers were provided with hotel accommodation, meals, and other necessary assistance.

BharatMar 10, 2025 / 03:23 pm

Patrika Desk

On 10 March 2025, Air India flight AI-119, a Boeing 350, departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, for John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, at 2:00 AM. The aircraft carried 303 passengers and 19 crew members. The flight was scheduled to reach its destination in 15 hours. While flying over Azerbaijan, the crew received a bomb threat. Following this information, the pilot immediately decided to return the aircraft to Mumbai. As a result, the aircraft diverted its course and landed safely in Mumbai at 10:25 AM.

Hotel Accommodation and Meals Arranged for 303 Passengers

After returning to Mumbai, security teams began inspecting the aircraft. Every part of the plane was searched in the bomb detection process, but no suspicious object was found. According to sources, the threat was likely a hoax. Following the incident, Air India made arrangements for the comfort of all 303 passengers and crew members. Passengers were provided with hotel accommodation, meals, and other necessary assistance. The aircraft is scheduled to depart again on the next day, 11 March 2025, at 5:00 AM.

Departure Rescheduled for 11 March

In its official statement, Air India said, “On March 10, 2025, flight AI-119 from Mumbai to New York faced a potential security threat during the flight. As per protocol, the aircraft was recalled to Mumbai and landed safely at 10:25 AM. Investigating agencies are probing the matter. Air India is extending full cooperation. The flight will now depart at 5:00 AM on March 11, 2025. Passengers have been provided with hotel accommodation, meals, and assistance.” This incident demonstrates adherence to safety procedures.

