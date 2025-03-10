Air India Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat

Hotel Accommodation and Meals Arranged for 303 Passengers After returning to Mumbai, security teams began inspecting the aircraft. Every part of the plane was searched in the bomb detection process, but no suspicious object was found. According to sources, the threat was likely a hoax. Following the incident, Air India made arrangements for the comfort of all 303 passengers and crew members. Passengers were provided with hotel accommodation, meals, and other necessary assistance. The aircraft is scheduled to depart again on the next day, 11 March 2025, at 5:00 AM.

Departure Rescheduled for 11 March In its official statement, Air India said, “On March 10, 2025, flight AI-119 from Mumbai to New York faced a potential security threat during the flight. As per protocol, the aircraft was recalled to Mumbai and landed safely at 10:25 AM. Investigating agencies are probing the matter. Air India is extending full cooperation. The flight will now depart at 5:00 AM on March 11, 2025. Passengers have been provided with hotel accommodation, meals, and assistance.” This incident demonstrates adherence to safety procedures.