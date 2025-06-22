Air India Flight Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

Increased Scrutiny Following Ahmedabad Incident This heightened security follows an incident in Ahmedabad on 12 June. Air India has increased security checks on its aircraft since then. Delays in air services are also attributed to airspace restrictions in Central Asia, along with reported shortages of Air India aircraft.

Bomb Threat Case Registered in Jaipur Against Air India This is not the first time an Air India flight has received a bomb threat. Several such threats have been made against Air India aircraft in the past. A case has also been registered in Jaipur, the capital city, regarding a bomb threat against an Air India flight. Unknown individuals threatened to blow up an Air India aircraft at Jaipur airport via WhatsApp.