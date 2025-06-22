scriptAir India Flight Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat | Latest News | Patrika News
Air India Flight Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

Air India flight AI114, en route from the UK to Delhi, was forced to make an emergency landing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after receiving a bomb threat.

Jun 22, 2025 / 05:48 pm

Patrika Desk

An Air India flight from the UK to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after receiving a bomb threat. Following the emergency landing, a thorough security check was conducted on flight AI114, but no suspicious items were found. The airline stated that arrangements are being made to bring the passengers to Delhi on another aircraft. Accommodation has also been arranged for the passengers until alternative travel is secured.

Increased Scrutiny Following Ahmedabad Incident

This heightened security follows an incident in Ahmedabad on 12 June. Air India has increased security checks on its aircraft since then. Delays in air services are also attributed to airspace restrictions in Central Asia, along with reported shortages of Air India aircraft.

Bomb Threat Case Registered in Jaipur Against Air India

This is not the first time an Air India flight has received a bomb threat. Several such threats have been made against Air India aircraft in the past. A case has also been registered in Jaipur, the capital city, regarding a bomb threat against an Air India flight. Unknown individuals threatened to blow up an Air India aircraft at Jaipur airport via WhatsApp.

