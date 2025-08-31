Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Fire

A fire incident has been reported on an Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Indore. Shortly after takeoff, the cabin crew of Air India flight AI2913 detected a fire indication in the right engine of the aircraft.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 31, 2025

Air India: A fire incident has been reported on an Air India flight from Delhi to Indore. Shortly after takeoff, the cabin crew of Air India flight AI2913 detected a fire in the right engine. The pilot subsequently shut down the engine and safely landed the aircraft at Delhi airport. An Air India spokesperson stated that the aircraft has been grounded and an alternative aircraft has been immediately provided for passengers to continue their journey to Indore.

Pilot's Quick Thinking Averts Disaster

According to reports, as soon as the fire indication was detected in the engine, panic spread among the passengers. However, the pilot swiftly responded by shutting down the engine and contacting Delhi Air Traffic Control. The pilot then safely landed the plane at Delhi airport. All passengers were safely evacuated within minutes.

Recurring Technical Issues with Air India Aircraft

Air India aircraft have been experiencing recurring technical malfunctions. On 18 August, an Air India flight from Kochi airport to Delhi had to be abruptly stopped before takeoff. Prior to this, a flight from Milan, Italy to Delhi was cancelled at the last minute.

Published on:

31 Aug 2025 10:51 am

