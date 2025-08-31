Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Fire

Air India: A fire incident has been reported on an Air India flight from Delhi to Indore. Shortly after takeoff, the cabin crew of Air India flight AI2913 detected a fire in the right engine. The pilot subsequently shut down the engine and safely landed the aircraft at Delhi airport. An Air India spokesperson stated that the aircraft has been grounded and an alternative aircraft has been immediately provided for passengers to continue their journey to Indore.
According to reports, as soon as the fire indication was detected in the engine, panic spread among the passengers. However, the pilot swiftly responded by shutting down the engine and contacting Delhi Air Traffic Control. The pilot then safely landed the plane at Delhi airport. All passengers were safely evacuated within minutes.
Air India aircraft have been experiencing recurring technical malfunctions. On 18 August, an Air India flight from Kochi airport to Delhi had to be abruptly stopped before takeoff. Prior to this, a flight from Milan, Italy to Delhi was cancelled at the last minute.