18 December 2025,

Thursday

National News

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Kochi After Mid-Air Technical Glitch, 160 Lives Saved by Pilot's Quick Thinking

An Air India flight made an emergency landing in Kochi, Kerala, due to a technical malfunction. The flight was carrying 160 passengers.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Air India Flight (Image: IANS)

A major air accident was averted early in the morning. An Air India flight experienced a sudden technical malfunction on Thursday, necessitating an emergency landing in Kochi, Kerala. The technical issue reportedly occurred mid-air. The flight was carrying approximately 160 passengers.

Flight Was Arriving From Saudi Arabia

According to media reports, Air India Express flight IX-398 was en route from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Kozhikode. During the journey, the pilot detected a problem with the aircraft's landing gear. Consequently, the pilot immediately requested permission for an emergency diversion and emergency landing at Cochin International Airport.

Flight Landed Safely at 9 AM

Upon receiving the distress call, airport authorities promptly activated the full emergency protocol. The aircraft landed safely at approximately 9:07 AM. As a precautionary measure, fire and rescue teams, medical staff, and security personnel were stationed on the runway.

A detailed inspection of the aircraft after landing revealed that two of its tires had burst, indicating the severity of the malfunction. The timely decision by the flight crew to divert to Kochi was subsequently lauded.

Passengers Safely Escorted to Terminal

Officials from Cochin International Airport Limited coordinated the emergency response and post-landing procedures, ensuring that passengers were safely escorted to the terminal.

Airport sources confirmed that all emergency systems were operational and functioned as per plan. All passengers have been accommodated in the airport lounge, and arrangements are being made for their onward journey.

What Air India Express Said

Air India Express officials stated that efforts are underway to arrange an alternative flight to Kozhikode as soon as possible or to provide suitable ground transportation.

In the event of flight delays or cancellations, the airline assured that passengers would be transported to Kozhikode by road, which is approximately a seven-hour drive from Kochi. Airline representatives are also arranging refreshments and assistance for the passengers.

18 Dec 2025 12:47 pm

