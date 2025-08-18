Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Air India Flight Suffers Technical Malfunction Before Takeoff

Air India is facing repeated reports of technical malfunctions in its aircraft. The latest incident occurred in Kochi, where a flight scheduled to depart for Delhi was cancelled due to a technical fault.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

एयर इंडिया के विमान में तकनीकी खराबी (Image: IANS)
एयर इंडिया के विमान में तकनीकी खराबी (Image: IANS)

A late-night Air India flight at Kochi Airport in Kerala experienced a malfunction before takeoff, resulting in the cancellation of flight AI504 from Kochi to Delhi. The aircraft has been sent for inspection. Hibi Eden, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Ernakulam, was among the passengers on board. Eden reported feeling something unusual, describing a sensation as if the plane was skidding on the runway.

Air India Apologises to Passengers

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, flight AI504 was scheduled to be operated by an Airbus A321 aircraft. The Kochi Airport Authority stated that arrangements are being made to transfer passengers to another flight. The airport authority explained that the flight was cancelled after a technical malfunction was detected in the aircraft. Subsequently, the flight crew's duty time also expired, making takeoff unsafe and against regulations. Air India has apologised to the passengers on board for the flight cancellation.

Earlier, on 3 August, two other Air India flights were cancelled due to technical malfunctions. Flight AI349, scheduled to fly from Singapore to Chennai on 3 August, was cancelled citing maintenance issues. Similarly, a flight from Bhubaneswar to Delhi was also cancelled a few days prior due to a technical problem.

Updated on:

18 Aug 2025 10:41 am

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 10:40 am

Air India Flight Suffers Technical Malfunction Before Takeoff
