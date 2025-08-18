Air India Flight Suffers Technical Malfunction Before Takeoff

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, flight AI504 was scheduled to be operated by an Airbus A321 aircraft. The Kochi Airport Authority stated that arrangements are being made to transfer passengers to another flight. The airport authority explained that the flight was cancelled after a technical malfunction was detected in the aircraft. Subsequently, the flight crew's duty time also expired, making takeoff unsafe and against regulations. Air India has apologised to the passengers on board for the flight cancellation.