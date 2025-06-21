Air India Flights Arrive Patna Without Passenger Baggage, Causing Airport Chaos

Patna Airport’s Short Runway Blamed Following passenger protests, Air India cited excessive weight as the reason for the missing luggage, claiming that Patna airport’s short runway and ongoing rain prevented the carriage of heavier baggage. Furthermore, the airline instructed passengers to wait a day for their luggage, stating that no Air India flights would be arriving in Patna that day and that passengers should return at 8 am the following morning to collect their belongings.

Airline to Deliver Luggage to Passengers’ Homes the Following Day Angry passengers protested at the airport due to the missing luggage. Air India ground staff and CISF personnel intervened to calm the situation. The airline apologised for the inconvenience and promised to deliver the luggage to passengers’ homes. However, the incident caused significant disruption, with several passengers who needed to catch connecting flights stranded at Patna airport due to the missing baggage.