National News

Air India Flights Arrive Patna Without Passenger Baggage, Causing Airport Chaos

On Saturday, two Air India flights arriving from Bengaluru and Chennai landed at Patna airport without passengers’ baggage. This led to a significant commotion and protests from the passengers at the airport.

Jun 21, 2025 / 05:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Air India passengers creates ruckus at the patna airport

( photo – video screenshot )

Air India is once again in the news following reports of passenger inconvenience and distress during flights. This time, two Air India flights arrived at Patna airport without passengers’ luggage, leading to protests from affected passengers. The flights involved were flight IX2936 from Bengaluru and flight XI1634 from Chennai, both arriving on Saturday. Flight IX2936 from Bengaluru landed in Patna without the luggage of 180 passengers, while several passengers from the Chennai flight also had their baggage missing upon arrival in Patna.

Patna Airport’s Short Runway Blamed

Following passenger protests, Air India cited excessive weight as the reason for the missing luggage, claiming that Patna airport’s short runway and ongoing rain prevented the carriage of heavier baggage. Furthermore, the airline instructed passengers to wait a day for their luggage, stating that no Air India flights would be arriving in Patna that day and that passengers should return at 8 am the following morning to collect their belongings.

Airline to Deliver Luggage to Passengers’ Homes the Following Day

Angry passengers protested at the airport due to the missing luggage. Air India ground staff and CISF personnel intervened to calm the situation. The airline apologised for the inconvenience and promised to deliver the luggage to passengers’ homes. However, the incident caused significant disruption, with several passengers who needed to catch connecting flights stranded at Patna airport due to the missing baggage.

Airline Fails to Provide Satisfactory Answers to Passengers

Passengers reported receiving no prior notification about the missing luggage. Upon disembarking and inquiring about their baggage, they were informed that the luggage could not be transported due to rain. The airline failed to provide any guarantee regarding the whereabouts of the luggage or its arrival time, only providing a receipt and assuring passengers that their belongings would be delivered to their homes within the next day or two.

