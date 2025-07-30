Air India Flights Found with 51 Safety Lapses; DGCA Issues New Order

Dozens of irregularities have been found in the safety checks of Air India's aircraft. In view of this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also issued a new deadline.
During its annual audit, the DGCA found 51 safety deficiencies in Air India's operations. The audit identified several shortcomings, including outdated training manuals, fragmented training records, a lack of pilot training, substandard simulators, untrained personnel managing flight rosters, and irregularities in approvals for low-visibility operations.
7 deficiencies are extremely serious. These have been classified as Serious Level-1 in the audit report. Air India has been ordered to rectify these by 30 July.
The remaining 44 non-compliance issues must be resolved by 23 August. Along with this, the DGCA has asked Air India to provide proof of compliance with all safety protocols.
It may be noted that on 23 July, the DGCA sent three show-cause notices to the airline for various deficiencies. A 15-day time limit was given to respond.
Earlier, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, informed Parliament that the DGCA has immediately grounded the aircraft involved in the delayed slide inspection until the necessary checks are completed.
He stated that all airlines must adhere to safety and maintenance standards, and in case of violations, enforcement action, including fines, warnings, or suspension, may be taken.