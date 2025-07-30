30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Air India Flights Found with 51 Safety Lapses; DGCA Issues New Order

Air India's aircraft safety checks have revealed 51 deficiencies. These include outdated training manuals, a lack of pilot training, and substandard simulators.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

Air India flight. Photo - IANS

Dozens of irregularities have been found in the safety checks of Air India's aircraft. In view of this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also issued a new deadline.

During its annual audit, the DGCA found 51 safety deficiencies in Air India's operations. The audit identified several shortcomings, including outdated training manuals, fragmented training records, a lack of pilot training, substandard simulators, untrained personnel managing flight rosters, and irregularities in approvals for low-visibility operations.

Rectify 7 deficiencies by 30 July

7 deficiencies are extremely serious. These have been classified as Serious Level-1 in the audit report. Air India has been ordered to rectify these by 30 July.

The remaining 44 non-compliance issues must be resolved by 23 August. Along with this, the DGCA has asked Air India to provide proof of compliance with all safety protocols.

Three notices were sent on 23 July

It may be noted that on 23 July, the DGCA sent three show-cause notices to the airline for various deficiencies. A 15-day time limit was given to respond.

Earlier, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, informed Parliament that the DGCA has immediately grounded the aircraft involved in the delayed slide inspection until the necessary checks are completed.

He stated that all airlines must adhere to safety and maintenance standards, and in case of violations, enforcement action, including fines, warnings, or suspension, may be taken.

Share the news:

Related Topics

AIR INDIA

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 09:01 am

English News / National News / Air India Flights Found with 51 Safety Lapses; DGCA Issues New Order
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.