Air India Flights Leave Passengers Stranded

Flights Cancelled at Delhi and Ahmedabad Airports According to an airline spokesperson, AI 143 (Delhi to Paris) was grounded for further inspection, resulting in its cancellation. Passengers were informed, and hotel accommodations were arranged for those requiring them. Full refunds are being offered for ticket cancellations. Meanwhile, an Ahmedabad airport official stated that flight AI 159 (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) was cancelled due to aircraft unavailability, not a technical fault.

Mumbai-bound Plane Halted in Kolkata Earlier in the morning, the San Francisco-Mumbai flight experienced a technical malfunction in Kolkata, forcing all passengers to disembark and be accommodated in hotels. A passenger reported that the flight landed routinely in Kolkata but a technical issue was subsequently detected, requiring further inspection before the flight could resume.