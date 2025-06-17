scriptAir India Flights Leave Passengers Stranded | Latest News | Patrika News
Air India Flights Leave Passengers Stranded

Three international Air India flights experienced disruptions on Tuesday. Read the full story.

Jun 17, 2025 / 05:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Three international Air India flights experienced disruptions on Tuesday. An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Kolkata. The plane was grounded due to a detected technical malfunction. Another flight, scheduled from Delhi to Paris, was also unexpectedly halted. Pre-flight checks revealed a fault, leading to its cancellation. Prior to this, Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight (AI 159) was cancelled due to the unavailability of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Aircraft. Local passengers returned home, while others were accommodated in hotels.

Flights Cancelled at Delhi and Ahmedabad Airports

According to an airline spokesperson, AI 143 (Delhi to Paris) was grounded for further inspection, resulting in its cancellation. Passengers were informed, and hotel accommodations were arranged for those requiring them. Full refunds are being offered for ticket cancellations. Meanwhile, an Ahmedabad airport official stated that flight AI 159 (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) was cancelled due to aircraft unavailability, not a technical fault.

Mumbai-bound Plane Halted in Kolkata

Earlier in the morning, the San Francisco-Mumbai flight experienced a technical malfunction in Kolkata, forcing all passengers to disembark and be accommodated in hotels. A passenger reported that the flight landed routinely in Kolkata but a technical issue was subsequently detected, requiring further inspection before the flight could resume.

Mixed Reactions to Airline Service

Mumbai passenger Hina Shah described the incident as shocking and unsettling for passengers. However, she praised the airline’s response, highlighting the quality of food and service provided. Another passenger, Preeti Sharma, mentioned receiving updates via text message and noted that her ticket was booked in January for the San Francisco to Mumbai flight. A third passenger expressed dissatisfaction, citing significant mismanagement and uncertainty regarding next steps.

