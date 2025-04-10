scriptAir India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

Air India: A passenger on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok has been reported to have urinated on another passenger.

Apr 10, 2025

Air India: A passenger on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok urinated on a fellow passenger. The incident is reported to have occurred on Wednesday. The airline issued a statement saying that the crew followed all established procedures after the event. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is taking a strong stance on the matter, with the Union Aviation Minister taking cognizance of the incident.

Airline’s Statement

Air India stated that on April 9th, 2025, the cabin crew of Air India flight AI2336 from Delhi to Bangkok reported an incident of unruly passenger behaviour. The crew followed all established procedures and reported the matter to the authorities.

Victim Declined to File a Complaint

The statement also mentioned that besides warning the offending passenger, the crew also requested the affected passenger to file a complaint with the authorities in Bangkok. However, the affected passenger declined to lodge a complaint. Air India continues to follow the SOPs laid down by the DGCA in such cases.
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken cognizance of the matter. He stated that if anything wrong occurred, necessary action will be taken. He added that the ministry pays attention to such incidents whenever they occur.

Similar Incidents in the Past

It should be noted that this is not the first instance of a passenger urinating on a fellow passenger on a flight. Similar incidents have occurred in the past. In 2022, a case involving an intoxicated passenger urinating on a female passenger on a New York- Delhi flight came to light.

SC Directed to Formulate Guidelines

Following the 2022 urination incident on an Air India flight, the Supreme Court directed the central government and the DGCA to formulate guidelines. The Supreme Court issued this directive on November 26th of last year.

