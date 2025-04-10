Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

Airline’s Statement Air India stated that on April 9th, 2025, the cabin crew of Air India flight AI2336 from Delhi to Bangkok reported an incident of unruly passenger behaviour. The crew followed all established procedures and reported the matter to the authorities.

Victim Declined to File a Complaint The statement also mentioned that besides warning the offending passenger, the crew also requested the affected passenger to file a complaint with the authorities in Bangkok. However, the affected passenger declined to lodge a complaint. Air India continues to follow the SOPs laid down by the DGCA in such cases.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken cognizance of the matter. He stated that if anything wrong occurred, necessary action will be taken. He added that the ministry pays attention to such incidents whenever they occur.

Similar Incidents in the Past It should be noted that this is not the first instance of a passenger urinating on a fellow passenger on a flight. Similar incidents have occurred in the past. In 2022, a case involving an intoxicated passenger urinating on a female passenger on a New York- Delhi flight came to light.