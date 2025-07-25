25 July 2025,

National News

Air India Pilots' Mass Leave Follows Ahmedabad Crash

Air India flight AI171 crashed in Ahmedabad on 12 June, resulting in the death of 260 people. Parliament was informed that four days after the accident, 112 pilots simultaneously went on leave.

Jul 25, 2025

Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Image- IANS

Air India flight AI171 crashed 33 seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on 12 June. This horrific accident claimed the lives of 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

The Modi government has now released new information on the matter. On Thursday, the government informed Parliament that approximately 112 Air India pilots went on sick leave simultaneously four days after the accident.

1700 Pilots Work at Air India

It is noteworthy that Air India employs approximately 1,700 pilots. On average, around 50 pilots report sick and take leave daily. The government stated that an increase in sick leave cases has been observed in the company following the accident.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, explained that Air India saw a rise in sick leave cases after the AI-171 accident. On 16 June 2025, a total of 112 pilots reported sick and went on sick leave, including 51 Commanders (P1) and 61 First Officers (P2).

Question Raised by BJP MP

It should be noted that BJP MP Jay Prakash had questioned in the House whether it was true that a large number of Air India pilots reported sick and went on leave after the flight accident. He also asked if the government had taken any concrete steps to alleviate their stress. Murlidhar Mohol responded to this.

Mohol explained that while the number of those initially taking sick leave was low, it peaked on 16 June. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already issued a medical circular regarding the mental health of flight crew and Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs), setting guidelines for operators (scheduled and non-scheduled) and DGCA-panelled medical examiners.

Furthermore, the government has also launched a separate, customized training capsule for flight crew and ATCOs to assist in managing mental health conditions.

