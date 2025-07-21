21 July 2025,

National News

Air India Plane Skids on Mumbai Runway, Three Tyres Burst

Air India flight AI2744, arriving from Kochi, skidded on landing at Mumbai airport. All passengers and crew members are safe.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Air India plane skids off the runway at Mumbai Airport
Air India Plane (Image Source: Patrika)

A major aircraft accident was narrowly averted in Mumbai on Monday morning when an Air India aircraft arriving from Kochi skidded off the runway during landing amidst heavy rain. The incident occurred at 9:27 am at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Fortunately, no passengers or crew members were injured, but the aircraft and the main runway sustained damage.

According to reports, Air India flight AI-2744 (Kochi-Mumbai) skidded off the main runway 27 at Mumbai International Airport, veering into an unpaved area before coming to a halt on a taxiway. The A320 aircraft sustained minor damage, but it managed to reach the terminal gate, and passengers were safely disembarked.

Reports indicate that three of the aircraft's tyres burst during the incident. Airport authorities immediately closed the main runway 09/27 and activated the secondary runway 14/32 to minimise disruption to flight operations. However, flight operations were slightly affected, and inspection and repair work on runway 09/27 is underway.

An Air India spokesperson stated that all passengers and crew members safely evacuated the aircraft. The aircraft is undergoing inspection. Passenger safety is our top priority.

All Passengers Safe, Investigation Underway

A statement released by Mumbai Airport said, “An aircraft arriving from Kochi skidded off the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport today (July 21) at 09:27 am. Following the incident, CSMIA's emergency response team immediately took control of the situation. All passengers are safe. Minor runway damage is being repaired.”

A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is on-site to investigate the incident. Reduced visibility due to rain and a slippery runway are considered potential causes of the accident. However, the exact cause will only be revealed after a detailed investigation.

Updated on:

21 Jul 2025 03:25 pm

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 03:24 pm

English News / National News / Air India Plane Skids on Mumbai Runway, Three Tyres Burst
