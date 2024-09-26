Air Marshal: The country gets a new Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh

Who is Amar Preet Singh? Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh was born on October 27, 1964. He joined the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in December 1984. During his long and distinguished service of almost 40 years, he has played a significant role in various command, staff, instructional, and foreign assignments. Amar Preet, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defence College, is a qualified flight instructor and an experimental test pilot, having flown over 5,000 hours on different types of fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

During his career, the officer has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline airbase. As a testing pilot, he led the MiG-29 upgrade project management team in Moscow, Russia. He was also the Project Director (Flight Testing) at the National Flight Testing Centre and was entrusted with the flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas.

He has held significant staff appointments as the Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and as the Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command. Before taking over as the Vice Chief of the Air Force, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command.