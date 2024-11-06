Air Travelers: You can use the internet at an altitude of 3000 feet in the plane

Now you can get internet at an altitude of 3 thousand feet Earlier, in 2018, it was made mandatory that mobile communication services on planes could only be started after the plane reached a minimum altitude of 3,000 meters to avoid interference with terrestrial mobile networks. According to the new rules, even after reaching this altitude, internet services will be available through Wi-Fi only when electronic devices are allowed to be used.

Captain has the authority During the flight, the captain of the plane will have the authority to turn Wi-Fi on or off. Wi-Fi will be turned on when the plane is at a stable speed. It will be turned off during takeoff or landing.