Air Travelers: You can use the internet at an altitude of 3000 feet in the plane

Good News: Passengers traveling by air can now use Wi-Fi after the plane reaches an altitude of 3,000 meters.

Good News: Passengers traveling by air can now use Wi-Fi after the plane reaches an altitude of 3,000 meters. According to the notification issued by the central government under the Aviation and Maritime Connectivity (Amendment) Act, electronic devices such as the Internet, tablets, smartphones, and laptops can be used only after the plane reaches its designated altitude. This rule will apply to all flights.

Now you can get internet at an altitude of 3 thousand feet

Earlier, in 2018, it was made mandatory that mobile communication services on planes could only be started after the plane reached a minimum altitude of 3,000 meters to avoid interference with terrestrial mobile networks. According to the new rules, even after reaching this altitude, internet services will be available through Wi-Fi only when electronic devices are allowed to be used.

Captain has the authority

During the flight, the captain of the plane will have the authority to turn Wi-Fi on or off. Wi-Fi will be turned on when the plane is at a stable speed. It will be turned off during takeoff or landing.

