Air Turns Toxic at the Onset of Winter, AQI Crosses 400 in Delhi-Noida, Threat Looms Over People Delhi-NCR

With the onset of winter, the air in Delhi-NCR has turned toxic. Three days after the revelry of Diwali fireworks, the pollution level has reached the 'severe' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded around 325 on Thursday morning, while in many areas, it climbed above 400. The situation in Noida is also concerning, with the AQI reaching 412. A thick blanket of smog has reduced visibility, and experts have advised restricting outdoor activities.