Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Air Turns Toxic at the Onset of Winter, AQI Crosses 400 in Delhi-Noida, Threat Looms Over People Delhi-NCR

The pollution in Delhi-NCR is reaching 'severe' levels along with the winter chill, with the AQI reaching 500 after Diwali. Experts have warned of health risks and advised avoiding going outdoors.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

AQI in Delhi (Photo: Patrika)

With the onset of winter, the air in Delhi-NCR has turned toxic. Three days after the revelry of Diwali fireworks, the pollution level has reached the 'severe' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded around 325 on Thursday morning, while in many areas, it climbed above 400. The situation in Noida is also concerning, with the AQI reaching 412. A thick blanket of smog has reduced visibility, and experts have advised restricting outdoor activities.

AQI Crosses 500 in Anand Vihar

In Delhi's hotspots like Anand Vihar, the AQI has exceeded 500, which is 10 times higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) standards. In Sector-62, Noida, the PM2.5 level reached 282, posing a significant risk of respiratory illnesses. The roads around the Akshardham Temple were covered in smog, and visibility on the Parthala flyover dropped to a minimum. This situation is not only affecting health currently but is also feared to worsen during the winter season.

Worst Pollution in 5 Years

Despite the permission for 'green' firecrackers on Diwali (October 20), people openly flouted the ban. Consequently, the PM2.5 level surged to 488 micrograms per cubic meter, a threefold increase from 156.6 before the festival. Studies by IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur indicate that biomass burning (such as crop residue and cow dung cakes) is the primary cause of pollution in Delhi, which intensifies after Diwali.

Health Risks

Experts have warned that this pollution can reduce lung capacity and lead to headaches, coughs, and heart diseases. Children, the elderly, and asthma patients will be the most affected. Dr. S K Dhaka, Rajdhani College, Delhi University, stated, "The Diwali pollution of 2025 is the highest in 5 years. The threefold surge in PM2.5 is worrying."

Advice

  • Stay indoors and use air purifiers.
  • Wear an N95 mask when going out.
  • Avoid exercising or walking outdoors.
  • Keep eyes and throat clean.

What is the Government Doing?

The Delhi government has restricted construction activities under GRAP-II and plans to initiate odd-even trials. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the Winter Action Plan is fully active. Dust control measures, vehicle monitoring, and strict action against waste burning have been intensified. Delhi is among the world's most polluted cities, with 0% of days in 2025 meeting WHO's safe levels. If immediate steps are not taken, this crisis will persist throughout the winter.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi News

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 12:36 pm

English News / National News / Air Turns Toxic at the Onset of Winter, AQI Crosses 400 in Delhi-Noida, Threat Looms Over People Delhi-NCR

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Indian Army Plans to Raise Agniveer Retention Rate from 25% to 75%

अग्निवीर भर्ती 2025: ऑनलाइन परीक्षा से लेकर फिजिकल टेस्ट तक सब कुछ बदला
National News

Encounter in Delhi: Four Notorious Criminals from Bihar Killed

gun
National News

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Five States by Meteorological Department

Weather Update
National News

Delhi to Get River Cruise Service from December 2025

Cruise in Delhi
National News

Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, Wishes PM Modi

Donald Trump celebrates Diwali
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.