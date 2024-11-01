scriptAir Turns ‘Toxic’ in North India After Diwali | Latest News | Patrika News
Air Turns ‘Toxic’ in North India After Diwali

Air Quality Level: People living in areas around Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and the National Capital Region woke up to a thick toxic fog on the morning after Diwali.

New DelhiNov 01, 2024 / 12:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Air Quality Level: Delhi’s air quality reached a hazardous level on Diwali night, with AQI readings crossing 500 in some areas despite a ban on firecrackers. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said that the widespread violation of the ban, stubble burning, and poor weather conditions in the entire city led to a sharp increase in pollution, making the air quality in major areas hazardous, posing a health risk to residents, especially those with respiratory problems.

Severe Pollution in Major Areas

The DPCC has identified areas like Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, and Vivek Vihar as hotspots where the AQI level has reached “severe” levels, far exceeding the safety limit. These extreme levels have created a serious health risk for the entire population of Delhi.

A Pattern of Pollution on Diwali

Despite regulatory efforts, this year’s Diwali has seen a rise in pollution, following a previous trend. Last Diwali, Delhi’s AQI was between 312 and 414. This year, the AQI has risen to 330, much higher than 2022’s 218, indicating the challenges in reducing Diwali-related pollution.

Rajasthan’s Bikaner Records Highest Pollution

Rajasthan’s Bikaner recorded the highest level of pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 347 on Friday morning. Jaipur recorded an AQI of 244, Churu 263, Hanumangarh 208, Dholpur 275, Sri Ganganagar 266, Tonk 211, Ajmer 201, Sikar 257, Jhunjhunu 264, and Jaisalmer 250.

Widespread Non-Compliance Despite Action

The Delhi government had tightened the ban on firecrackers, deploying over 377 teams to enforce it. However, large-scale violations have been reported, with many residents ignoring the ban, prompting authorities to take action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Impact Felt in NCR Regions

Neighbouring NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram have also seen a decline in air quality, although less severe than in Delhi. The entire region has been affected by pollution due to the festive celebrations in Delhi and crop burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Pollution Expected to Increase in November

According to the DPCC, the pollution level is expected to rise again in early November, coinciding with an increase in crop-burning incidents. As the air quality worsens every year during this time, experts and environmental groups are demanding greater awareness and regulation to tackle this recurring pollution problem.

