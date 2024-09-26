Airtel New Plan: Airtel users are thrilled, new affordable data plans have been launched

The telecom companies are in a neck-to-neck competition. Every few days, a new plan is being launched by a telecom company. Recently, Airtel has launched 3 new data plans. These plans offer data benefits. Note that these are not data add-on plans, as they come with validity along with the three new data voucher plans.

Airtel’s three plans cost Rs 161, Rs 181, and Rs 351. With these plans, users will get 30 days of validity. However, users will not get any free SMS or calling benefits with these plans. Let’s take a closer look at these three plans.

First Rs 161 Plan The first plan in the list of new data voucher plans is the Rs 161 prepaid plan. With this plan, you can use 12GB of data, and its validity is 30 days.