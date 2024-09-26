scriptAirtel users will no longer receive spam, the system will work like this as soon as a call or message arrives | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Airtel users will no longer receive spam, the system will work like this as soon as a call or message arrives

Airtel Spam Call: Airtel’s AI tool is identifying 97% of spam calls.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 11:10 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

Airtel launched an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to prevent spam calls and messages on Wednesday. Through this AI tool, users will be able to detect spam as soon as a call or message arrives. A few days ago, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) ordered telecom companies to stop spam calls and messages. Airtel’s Managing Director and CEO, Gopal Vittal, said in an interview with IANS, “Through this AI tool, we can easily identify 99.5% of spam messages and 97% of spam calls.”

Working on AI model for over a year

He explained that our network receives 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls daily. Through this AI model, we can track every message and call in 2 milliseconds and identify 250 parameters to determine whether a call or message is spam. Vittal said that Airtel has been working on this AI model for almost a year. According to the information provided by Airtel, after introducing this AI tool, the word “spam” will appear on their dial pad whenever a user receives a spam call or message. This will make it easy for users to identify spam calls and messages.

Identifying 97% of spam calls

Vittal further said that providing information on the dial pad will make users more cautious, and the risk of fraud will also decrease. Currently, we can identify 97% of spam calls using this AI tool. Our goal is to cover the remaining 3% in the coming time. He also said that this service is free for all users and does not require any special application to be downloaded. Earlier, TRAI had ordered all telecom companies to block all unverified URLs or APKs from September 1, 2024, and later extended the deadline by a month.

News / National News / Airtel users will no longer receive spam, the system will work like this as soon as a call or message arrives

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

world

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

in 4 hours

Indigenous Submarine Fishery-6000: Rs 4100 crore worth submarine Matsya-6000 to be tested on this date, know its features

National News

Indigenous Submarine Fishery-6000: Rs 4100 crore worth submarine Matsya-6000 to be tested on this date, know its features

in 5 hours

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

National News

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

in 5 hours

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

Football News

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

in 4 hours

J & K Assembly Elections

JK Assembly Elections: अमित शाह का आज तूफानी दौरा, जम्मू-कश्मीर में पांच चुनावी रैलियों को करेंगे संबोधित

राष्ट्रीय

JK Assembly Elections: अमित शाह का आज तूफानी दौरा, जम्मू-कश्मीर में पांच चुनावी रैलियों को करेंगे संबोधित

in 29 minutes

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

16 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

1 day ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

6 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

6 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Vinesh Phogat की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, NADA ने इस मामले में भेजा नोटिस

राष्ट्रीय

Vinesh Phogat की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, NADA ने इस मामले में भेजा नोटिस

in 4 hours

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

15 hours ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

20 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

2 days ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

2 days ago

Latest National News

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

National News

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

in 5 hours

Waqf Amendment Bill: BJP MP accuses international conspiracy, demands investigation

National News

Waqf Amendment Bill: BJP MP accuses international conspiracy, demands investigation

in 3 hours

TMC MP Haji SK Nurul Islam Passes Away, CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief

News

TMC MP Haji SK Nurul Islam Passes Away, CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief

in 3 hours

BCI Guidelines: Law students will not get degree without doing this work, Bar Council of India issues guidelines

National News

BCI Guidelines: Law students will not get degree without doing this work, Bar Council of India issues guidelines

in 2 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.