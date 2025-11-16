Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Alien Worshipped as Deity in Tamil Nadu Temple, Priests Claim it's Lord Shiva's First Creation and Saviour

In a temple located in Tamil Nadu, an alien is worshipped as a deity. The priest claims that this alien is the first deity created by Lord Shiva and will save the world from disasters.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 16, 2025

Image: Patrika

People of different religions live in the world and they believe in and worship God in different forms. But have you ever seen people of any religion or community worshipping an alien as God? If not, then today's news will surprise you because in Tamil Nadu, India, there is a place where the idol in the temple is not of any goddess or god, but of an alien, and the priest worships the alien as God.

Temple Established Last Year

This temple, located in the Salem district, was established last year by Logunathan, a resident of Ramagoundanur in Mallampatti. The construction work of this temple started two years ago and is still ongoing. The temple is built 11 feet below the ground and houses a black idol of an alien deity, which Logunathan worships daily. Logunathan says that he saw the alien deity in his dreams, and after that, he decided to build this temple. According to him, this deity can protect devotees and the world from natural disasters.

Alien is the First Deity Created by Lord Shiva

Logunathan claims that the alien is the first deity in the world created by Lord Shiva. It possesses immense powers and can save the world from all kinds of calamities. Logunathan also stated that he has spoken to aliens, and they have told him that they will save the world. However, Logunathan also believes that people consider him mad for worshipping aliens, but after some time, people will believe him.

Temple Built Under Guru's Guidance

Apart from the alien deity, the temple also houses the southern form of Vishnu's Varaha avatar, Panchami Varahi, and a Shivling. The Shivling is currently under construction and will be installed on the ground floor of the temple once completed. Logunathan, who has passed his 10th grade, previously ran a hotel. During that time, he met a person named Siddha Bhagya, whom he later made his guru. Under his guidance, Logunathan constructed this temple.

Published on:

16 Nov 2025 05:10 pm

English News / National News / Alien Worshipped as Deity in Tamil Nadu Temple, Priests Claim it's Lord Shiva's First Creation and Saviour

