Alien Worshipped as Deity in Tamil Nadu Temple, Priests Claim it's Lord Shiva's First Creation and Saviour

Image: Patrika
People of different religions live in the world and they believe in and worship God in different forms. But have you ever seen people of any religion or community worshipping an alien as God? If not, then today's news will surprise you because in Tamil Nadu, India, there is a place where the idol in the temple is not of any goddess or god, but of an alien, and the priest worships the alien as God.
This temple, located in the Salem district, was established last year by Logunathan, a resident of Ramagoundanur in Mallampatti. The construction work of this temple started two years ago and is still ongoing. The temple is built 11 feet below the ground and houses a black idol of an alien deity, which Logunathan worships daily. Logunathan says that he saw the alien deity in his dreams, and after that, he decided to build this temple. According to him, this deity can protect devotees and the world from natural disasters.
Logunathan claims that the alien is the first deity in the world created by Lord Shiva. It possesses immense powers and can save the world from all kinds of calamities. Logunathan also stated that he has spoken to aliens, and they have told him that they will save the world. However, Logunathan also believes that people consider him mad for worshipping aliens, but after some time, people will believe him.
Apart from the alien deity, the temple also houses the southern form of Vishnu's Varaha avatar, Panchami Varahi, and a Shivling. The Shivling is currently under construction and will be installed on the ground floor of the temple once completed. Logunathan, who has passed his 10th grade, previously ran a hotel. During that time, he met a person named Siddha Bhagya, whom he later made his guru. Under his guidance, Logunathan constructed this temple.
