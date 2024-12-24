Alka Lamba May Contest Against CM Atishi in 2025 Delhi Elections

Devendra Yadav’s Statement Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav, commenting on the party’s CEC meeting, said, “Many names have been finalised in today’s meeting; we will release the list soon. Some seats require further discussion, which we will hold again. Youth and women are included. The gap between the rich and poor has widened significantly in the last 11 years under the Kejriwal government in Delhi and the Modi government at the centre. Therefore, our manifesto will include measures to empower the underprivileged.”

Congress May Make Several Promises in Manifesto Congress has intensified its preparations for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election. Preparations for the election manifesto are underway, with meetings indicating that Congress may promise ₹3,000 per month for women and 400 units of free electricity in its manifesto.

Several Leaders Join Congress Ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi next year, the movement of leaders from one party to another continues. Two former AAP leaders joined the Congress. Former AAP MLA Asim Ahmed Khan and Colonel Devendra Sahrawat joined Congress after leaving AAP. Earlier, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Abdul Rehman also joined Congress.

Congress has already released its first list of candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. This list announced 21 candidates, including Devendra Yadav (Delhi Congress chief) from Badli, Ragini Nayak from Wazirpur, Sandeep Dixit from New Delhi, and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar. Anil Bhardwaj from Sadar Bazaar, Mudit Agrawal from Chandni Chowk, and Abdul Rehman from Seelampur were also given tickets.